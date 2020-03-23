City of Racine launches new COVID-19 website

RACINE — The City of Racine on Monday launched a new website to keep its residents, employees, businesses and civic organizations better informed of the latest developments and news related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The website is available at www.racinecoronavirus.org

The website includes the latest information about the outbreak and the city’s responses to the crisis. The site also features resources to help citizens navigate their way forward as the pandemic unfolds.

The website will feature regular updates about the pandemic by Mayor Cory Mason and public health officials.

“This website is a public service to promote the health and safety of all of the citizens of the City of Racine,” Mason stated in a news release. “Information is changing rapidly, and we need to create every avenue possible for residents to be informed. The website will act as a central resource of information so our residents can take the appropriate actions to protect themselves against this virus.”

The website will be updated daily with the latest information and guidelines for the public from the city, county and state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.