City of Racine has distributed all $600K of its vaccine incentive gift cards

RACINE — The city has no more gift cards for those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In August, the City Council approved using $600,000 in federal stimulus money — from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, of which the city received nearly $50 million — to buy preloaded gift cards as an incentive to the public to get vaccinated, only for City of Racine residents. For each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, a $50 gift card was given; $100 was given for the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; also, a city resident who brought another city resident to a city vaccination site received $50.
On Friday, nearly six months later, the city said it has distributed all $600,000 worth of gift cards.
Despite that effort, the city still lags national, state and county averages for COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Friday:
- Across the U.S., 64.2% of the population is considered fully vaccinated, meaning they received a full vaccine regimen and may or may not have received a booster.
- Across Wisconsin, 59.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
- In Racine County, including the City of Racine, 56.9% of the total population is vaccinated.
- In the City of Racine, just 54% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.
To find a place to get vaccinated near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233.
