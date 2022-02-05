City of Racine has distributed all $600K of its vaccine incentive gift cards

In August, the City Council approved using $600,000 in federal stimulus money — from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, of which the city received nearly $50 million — to buy preloaded gift cards as an incentive to the public to get vaccinated, only for City of Racine residents. For each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, a $50 gift card was given; $100 was given for the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; also, a city resident who brought another city resident to a city vaccination site received $50.