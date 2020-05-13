City of Racine extends Safer at Home restrictions through May 26

Before that date, additional guidance will be released for how we can safely move forward. I do not issue this order lightly, but we must protect ourselves, our families, and the other members of our community.

A full and immediate lifting of the Safer At Home order would put all of us in danger of contracting the virus. We have to be concerned about surges in cases overwhelming our local hospitals, as well as our first responders, public health professionals, and workers employed at our community's grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential businesses at risk.”

The city's emergency order does not apply to the whole county.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said, “As we gather information about the state Supreme Court ruling, we are committed to helping lead efforts with our local and regional partners to ensure Racine County reopens in a thoughtful, efficient and safe manner.

We are encouraged that businesses can begin to reopen but we must work collaboratively to protect public health and establish consumer confidence. We urge businesses and residents to continue practicing social distancing and taking precautions to protect themselves and others.”