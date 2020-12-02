 Skip to main content
City of Racine extends COVID-19 ordinances through June
7 comments
City of Racine extends COVID-19 ordinances through June

RACINE — The Safer Racine and mandatory mask ordinances in the City of Racine have been extended through June 2021. The discussion and adoption occurred at the meeting of the City Council on Tuesday night.

Aldermen Jeffrey Peterson and Henry Perez voted against the extension. Both questioned the rationale of certain elements of the ordinance.

The vote came after a lengthy presentation by the City of Racine Public Health Department that conveyed the message that COVID-19 was spreading unabated in Racine, the state and the country.

The continued spread, officials said, was likely due to the public’s inconsistent and/or improper mask use and continued social gatherings – with particular reference to holidays when groups traveled and gathered against the advice of public health officials. City Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox repeatedly stated the importance of protecting the fragile health care infrastructure, which has been inundated.

This story will be updated.

7 comments
