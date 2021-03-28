City of Racine election previews | Wagner v. Coe, Kaprelian v. Bonczkowski, Williams v. Taft

As government leaders we need to be present, involved, and foster relationships to solidify the importance of the people in this community, as well as model for others to do the same. Addressing things such as disparities, business support, and deficits become easier when you, obviously, have buy in. You get buy-in when individuals trust your intentions. A deeper sense of humanity gives our citizens a sense importance to not look elsewhere to feel they belong, and gives opportunities to engage, get involved, and connect with others so we can all rise together.

TAFT: I think there are a number of really positive things that the City is doing that don’t get enough attention. Two areas that spring to mind are education and housing. The City’s partnership with the YWCA, Gateway Technical College, RUSD, and Higher Expectations has had great success helping our residents who were not able to complete their high school degrees get their high school equivalency diplomas. That program has scaled up significantly in the last couple of years, we are helping about 250 new residents a year gain this credential which is needed to access higher wages, other technical training, or to continue their education. On the housing front, there are so many positive things the city is doing. We’ve partnered with Housing Resources Incorporated and created the new Financial Empowerment Center to help get city residents on a path to successful home ownership. We also have a number of grant programs to help residents repair their homes and help lift property values throughout the city. We have allocated funds to help with rental assistance and mortgage payment for residents who have been economically impacted by the pandemic. The City has made housing access and affordability a huge priority in my time on Council and I know that our City staff will work hard to capture any federal dollars that are available for helping City residents struggling due to the pandemic.