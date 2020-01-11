City of Racine declares snow emergency

RACINE — The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. on Saturday until noon on Sunday.
A press release from Public Works Commissioner John Rooney, stated the declaration was to aid the city's snow removal operations.
No parking is permitted on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets. Parking is permitted only on the even sides of local streets from midnight to 6 a.m. Vehicles in violation could be ticketed and subject to towing.
