City of Racine declares snow emergency starting 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Christmas Eve

Racine Snow Plows

Racine snowplows prepare for action during a snowstorm on Nov. 22, 2015.

 Pete Wicklund

RACINE — The city has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

John C. Rooney, commissioner of Public Works, said in a written statement the snow emergency was necessary to allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from city streets. 

The National Weather Service predicted significant snowfall during that time period.

As a result of the snow emergency, no parking is permitted on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets. 

As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.

For more information:  https://cityofracine.org/snowemergency/

