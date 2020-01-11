City of Racine declares snow emergency; latest forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches

RACINE — The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

A press release from Public Works Commissioner John Rooney stated the declaration was to aid the city's snow removal operations.

No parking is permitted on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets. Parking is permitted only on the even sides of local streets from midnight to 6 a.m. Vehicles in violation could be ticketed and subject to towing.

High winds, little snow

Meteorologist Denny Vancleve of the National Weather Service at Sullivan said that overnight, Racine County received mostly freezing rain sprinkled with about a half-inch of snow in the eastern end of the county.

Vancleve said the precipitation alternated between freezing rain and snow throughout the night and began to consistently snow, particularly on the east end of the county, after 8 a.m.

Wind gusts were particularly strong in Racine; Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, recorded the highest gust in the region at 58 mph at 6:20 a.m. As of noon it appeared the wind had slowed to about 40 mph, which Vancleve predicted would continue throughout the day and into the evening.