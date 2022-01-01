City of Racine declares snow emergency, effective at noon today

The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from noon today until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Commissioner of Public Works John C. Rooney.

"Per Section 94-216 of the municipal code, I am declaring a Snow Emergency in the City of Racine from 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 1, until 6:00am Sunday, January 2, 2022 to aid the city’s snow removal operations," Rooney wrote in the news release. "The National Weather Service is predicting a significant snowfall during this period of time.

"This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets. As always, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., per City Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

"Again, a Snow Emergency is in effect from 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 1 until 6:00am Sunday, January 2. Parking restrictions during this period will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from city’s streets."

For more information, consult the city's website regarding Snow Emergency Parking Restriction locations.

