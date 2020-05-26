City of Racine businesses able to open today with limits

RACINE — Starting at 8 a.m. today, area residents will again be able to work out at the gym and eat inside restaurants within the Racine city limits.
While much of the state, including the majority of Racine County, was able to reopen following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Safer at Home on May 13, the city kept its own order in effect.
Within the city’s plan officials released Friday, restaurants are able to open in-person dining with 50% seating capacity. All retail businesses will be able to reopen but must follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s general and retail guidelines.
Gyms and other “indoor recreational facilities” will be allowed to reopen Tuesday, but with a limit to only 10 people inside at any one time.
“Personal care establishments” such as hair salons or tattoo parlors will also be allowed to reopen by following WEDC guidelines.
Movie theaters and other “indoor places of arts and culture” will be allowed to reopen with capacity limited based on the square footage of the facility.
Zoos and farmers markets also will be able to reopen with capacity limited based on the square footage of the facility. The Racine Zoo has already announced its own plans to reopen, as has Jo-Don Farms in Caledonia.
Private “mass gatherings,” such as weddings and banquets and funerals, are limited to 25 people and 6 feet of social distancing must be maintained.
Racine outdoor playgrounds, skate parks and splash pads however will remain closed until at least June 30.
Officials monitoring
If Racine sees a spike in cases — the coronavirus spread in the city currently ranks among the fastest rates of spread for any city in the country — the reopening plan can be backtracked, according to Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
“Make no mistake,” Mason said last week, “if the data shows us that we are going backwards, we will stop or back off on this reopening.”
Racine Police Chief Art Howell, in a text to The Journal Times over the weekend, addressed concerns about issuing citations and/or public shaming of local businesses.
“During the past few weeks, the educational and informational community policing campaign has been extremely successful within the business community. Local business owners and the leadership of the local tavern league in particular, have maintained communication and worked in concert with police officials to keep area residents safe during this crisis,” Howell wrote. “On the contrary, the department has received many citizen and aldermanic complaints regarding disruptive activity at the neighborhood level in some areas. Such large gatherings present a threat to public safety and officer safety. As necessary, law enforcement intervention will occur as dictated by the circumstances of future disruptive activity.”
