City of Racine businesses able to open today with limits

Zoos and farmers markets also will be able to reopen with capacity limited based on the square footage of the facility. The Racine Zoo has already announced its own plans to reopen, as has Jo-Don Farms in Caledonia.

Private “mass gatherings,” such as weddings and banquets and funerals, are limited to 25 people and 6 feet of social distancing must be maintained.

Racine outdoor playgrounds, skate parks and splash pads however will remain closed until at least June 30.

Officials monitoring

If Racine sees a spike in cases — the coronavirus spread in the city currently ranks among the fastest rates of spread for any city in the country — the reopening plan can be backtracked, according to Mayor Cory Mason and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

“Make no mistake,” Mason said last week, “if the data shows us that we are going backwards, we will stop or back off on this reopening.”

Racine Police Chief Art Howell, in a text to The Journal Times over the weekend, addressed concerns about issuing citations and/or public shaming of local businesses.