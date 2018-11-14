RACINE — After a month of hearings, discussion and debate, the City Council on Tuesday night approved the 2019 city budget.
The final budget’s tax levy remains flat at $54,322,250, the same as 2018. The 2019 property tax rate will decrease by 52 cents to $16.07 per $1,000 in valuation. That means an owner of a $100,000 home would see a $52 reduction in municipal property taxes.
The budget includes funding for: body cameras for the Police Department; a land banking program in the City Development Department; investment in parks, beaches and community centers; and new positions for the city development, information systems, assessor’s and mayor’s offices and departments.
The budgets for the general fund and capital improvement projects passed by a vote of 11-2 with Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Tracey Larrin, Steve Smetana, Q.A. Shakoor II, Terry McCarthy, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voting in favor. Aldermen Sandy Weidner and Carrie Glenn voted in opposition. Alderman James Morgenroth was not present.
The budget for the Racine Water Utility and the 2019 Sewer Service rates, which increased by $20, were approved unanimously.
Two amendments passed
At Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, aldermen recommended and debated amendments to the budget. The ones that passed funded a youth program run by Racine Neighborhood Watch and changed the way sidewalk inspections are done to having them done by city staff instead of using an outside contractor.
The first amendment discussed was 2nd District Alderman Mollie Jones’ request to allocate $20,000 from the contingency fund for the Neighborhood Watch work camp summer program, which recruits young people from across the country to come to Racine and repair people’s homes.
Some aldermen took issue with the funds coming out of the contingency fund. Some also said that Neighborhood Watch officials should go through the Community Development Block Grant application process for funds, not straight to the City Council.
Alderman Sandy Weidner, of the 6th District, who had also proposed allocating funds to Neighborhood Watch, said that block grants used to fund the program but had become untenable due to the administrative costs to apply for the funds.
Also, Neighborhood Watch officials had told Weidner that the amount of information homeowners had to submit to benefit from the program made it difficult to find enough homes. So the organization reached out to aldermen to ask for another way to receive funding.
Jones’ amendment narrowly passed 6-5 with Jones, Tate, Larrin, Shakoor, Land and Lemke voting in favor. Coe, Smetana, Weidner, McCarthy and Glenn voted in opposition. Perez and Morgenroth were not present at the committee meeting.
The sidewalk inspection amendment that passed was submitted by Weidner. Her proposal calls for creating a part-time position for a sidewalk inspector at a salary of $15,000.
Tate, who represents the 3rd District, asked Mark Yehlen, the city’s commissioner of public works, whether he thought it was likely he would find someone with that expertise at that price. Yehlen said no.
Tate ultimately voted in favor of the amendment but made a request that Yehlen come back to the council with details on how his department w will conduct sidewalk inspections in-house.
The amendment passed 9-1, with the 9th District’s McCarthy dissenting. Lemke had stepped out of the room during the discussion and missed the vote.
Staffing amendments
The remaining five amendments, which failed, were submitted by Weidner.
Two of those proposed amendments would have eliminated the proposed strategic initiatives and community partnership officer position and kept the communications coordinator as a contractor instead of adding that position to the city staff.
The communications coordinator position is currently a contracted position funded with intergovernmental revenue funds; the 2019 budget will move this position to full-time.
Weidner’s amendment would have kept the position in place and funded it through intergovernmental funds. The resulting cost savings would have been used to hire three seasonal street maintenance workers and fund the Neighborhood Watch program.
The amendment would have cut the strategic initiatives and community partnership position altogether and placed those funds in the wage provision applied reserves, which is being used as a buffer for wage changes due to the city’s new steps and levels wage system.
Weidner and Glenn argued the biggest complaint they receive is over the condition of city streets. Weidner said that she’s seen the cuts the city made to the Public Works Department during the Great Recession and how they’ve affected the conditions in public spaces. If the city is going to hire, Weidner argued, she would rather see people hired who provide direct services to the public.
Coe admitted that he had at first opposed the strategic initiatives and community partnership position. However, part of the position’s job description includes writing grant proposals. Previously the city had a grant administrator who brought in millions of dollars in grants to the city.
Shakoor argued that the city needed to invest in more people who can help make the city the “community of choice” by collaborating with other entities.
“We need more people, more hands on deck,” he said.
Tech investment
Another proposed amendment by Weidner would have delayed investments in the city’s tech infrastructure for the Smart Cities initiative until 2020. She said her concern was that those steps were being undertaken only to benefit Foxconn.
“I think the onus is on Foxconn to create this smart city,” she said. “This amendment is pushing this back one year until we have a better idea what Foxconn is bringing.”
Other aldermen argued the investment in fiber technology and other high-tech innovations would make the city competitive and create more opportunities for both private and public tech upgrades, particularly in areas such as emergency response.
Glenn asked Fire Chief Steve Hansen what he thought of the proposed upgrades and if they would help his department. Hansen said yes, that it would help a “great deal.”
The final two proposed amendments pertained to the structure of the city’s Human Resources Department.
