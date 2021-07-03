City of Racine: Beaches safe, open again for swimming

RACINE — The city announced on Saturday morning that the beach hazard statements at North and Zoo beaches have been rescinded.
According to Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city’s public health administrator, bacterial counts remain at acceptable levels, so the beaches are now safe and open for swimming.
Visitors to Racine’s beaches are reminded of the importance of following directions from lifeguards and signs related to beach/water safety.
Everyone should avoid shore structures, such as piers, and swim in the lifeguard-staffed areas.
Additionally, life jackets are encouraged for people of all ages, regardless of swimming ability.
For more information about beach hazards, visit: https://www.weather.gov/safety/beachhazards
Before visiting the beach, get general beach safety information: https://www.weather.gov/safety/beach
People with questions or concerns relating to this information, may contact 262-636-9203 or 262-636-9131 for more information.
Questions or concerns relating to Racine County emergency response and operations should be directed to: David L. Maack, Racine County Office of Emergency Management, 262-636-3515, or david.maack@racinecounty.com