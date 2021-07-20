City of Racine awarded $1.6 million for lead pipe removal in private homes

RACINE — City of Racine homeowners who still have lead pipes delivering their water will have an opportunity this year to have them replaced.

The city was awarded $1.6 million through the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loans program administered by the Department of Natural Resources.

Racine Water Utility has a goal to replace at least 400 private lead service water lines through use of the funding.

The program was discussed during the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last week and is to be taken up by the City Council in the future.

History

Municipalities across the United States switched from lead to copper pipes in the 1940s.

In the past 20 years, whenever the city replaced a street, it would replace lead pipes within the public right of way with copper pipes.

The city has replaced more than 1,000 lines in that time period.

However, the city was unable to replace the water service lines on private property because it was cost-prohibitive.

The city has received funding in the past to help homeowners and businesses defray the cost of lead pipe replacement.