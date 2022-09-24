City of Racine approves creation of TID No. 31

RACINE — Overcoming what was described as a misinformation campaign, the Racine City Council moved closer to establishing its fifth tax increment district in three years.

The council voted 9-2 in favor, with Aldermen Henry Perez and Jeffrey Peterson voting in opposition. Councilmen Melissa Land and Marcus West were excused. The city is still recruiting for a representative for District 15.

TID No. 31 is primarily in Alderman Natalia Taft’s district but a portion is also in Perez’s district.

Taft said once people understood the TID does not directly increase their tax levy, they became more supportive.

“I think one of the reasons there is some pushback is — for whatever reason — in this city there is an active disinformation campaign about how TIDs work and what they do,” she said. “Once people understand it, they are going to be super excited about it.”

TIDs

TIDs collect money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, equal to the cumulative total assessed value of all of the properties in the district. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value — referred to as the increment — is set aside and not added to the general fund.

The money that is set aside is used to meet the project goals; in this case, that’s home improvement for residences within the district. The goal is to promote conservation and neighborhood stabilization.

The city is offering up to $10,000 in grants for repairs/improvements, which requires a 10% match from the homeowner. There are no income caps and grants are available to anyone in the district.

Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, said in TID 23 there has been everything from roof projects to HVAC to porches and new paint jobs.

TID 23 was the first of the city’s neighborhood TIDs, which began offering grants for the first time this year. TID 24 will begin offering grants in 2023. TIDs 27 and 28 are new and have not generated an increment yet.

The money for home improvements are for owner-occupied properties only and are also available for those in duplexes. The program is not available to landlords or those who purchased a house to flip it and sell it for a profit.

Approximately 40% of the residences in the TID district are rentals and would not be eligible for the grants, a source of complaint since some people see absentee landlords with dilapidated properties as the real problem.

Controversy

There were several areas of controversy, including the fact the increment would be invested in the community rather than going to support the taxing districts: the city, the county, Racine Unified Schools and Gateway.

Fischer explained having a TID does not mean reductions in the number of teachers and police officers.

“This is not what this district would do — or any district, for that matter,” she said.

Additionally, state law prohibits the city from using the increment for city services, including public safety. However, it can be used to improve the infrastructure of the area within the TID with improvements to roads and sidewalks.

The most significant complaint, however, was the increase in taxes.

Perez pushed back against the argument the TID would not raise taxes, noting if residents improved their properties, taxes would go up. He said his constituents were concerned about inconsistent statements from the city, did not understand what the TID would do for them, and the people he spoke to generally objected to the TID.

The initial explainer was cumbersome, so the city sent out a two-page FAQ, and city staff were on hand to answer questions when the issue was before the Planning, Heritage, and Design Committee.

Although members from the community did speak out during the public meeting, no one from the community spoke about the TID during the City Council meeting.

Free money

Peterson, too, objected to the TID and raised a number of issues, including who might be getting the grant.

He joked, “I can tell you right now, I’m going to be first in line for $10,000. It’s free money. It’s not costing anybody anything.”

Aldermen, however, are not eligible for the grants. But, Peterson’s point went more to the fact the money could be used by people who can actually afford repairs to their homes rather than people who really need it. He followed that up with questions about the process because the grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis; again, rather than on who might actually need help with repairs rather than those who just want help.

Peterson also questioned whether a TID was necessary since it did not appear the neighborhoods were in that bad of a condition.

Fischer said in TID 23 there have been 20 grants given out. Some of the people applying for the grants need extensive work to their home while others have smaller repairs. Some are new homebuyers while others have been in their home 30 years and “need just a little bit of help with new windows or a roof,” she said.

Taft said she frequently walks the neighborhood with her kids and dogs, and she sees that there are homes that “could use some love.”

“This is an amazing, amazing opportunity,” she said.

John Tate II, the president of the city council, was also a supporter. He noted there might be homeowners who been putting off repairs for quite a while, saving their money and hoping at some point to finally have a new roof.

A house might look nice, but the reality is it might need a new roof or windows the homeowner has been trying to save for, and the city is able to help out so the owners do not have to wait.

Tate also took the long-view on TIDs, noting if nothing was done the possibility existed the neighborhoods could be plagued by blight and eventually slip into slum conditions.

He said neighborhood stabilization was a public safety issue.