Lawsuit plaintiffs

One lawsuit against the City of Racine involves six plaintiffs and two defendants.

The plaintiffs are:

Richard Olson

Racine Indoor Motocross, LLC

Marquette Warehouse, LLC

Marquette Distribution Center, LLC

Urban Sustainable Aquaponics, LLC

Riverside Business Center, LLC

The defendants are:

City of Racine

City of Racine Redevelopment Authority

A motion filed by Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney requests that four plaintiffs and one defendant be dismissed: