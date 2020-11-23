City of Racine announces stricter rules amid 'seemingly uncontrolled spread' of the coronavirus

Many have blamed the Republican leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature's past opposition to statewide action — both by fighting restrictions and not providing more aid to workers since April — and overruling of Gov. Tony Evers' and the Department of Health Services' statewide rules, for Wisconsin becoming a nationwide hotspot in recent months. But, in recent weeks, state leaders have been putting an increased onus for reducing the spread of COVID-19 on Wisconsinites who have been tasked with masking up, working from home, social distancing, and not gathering with friends and family for the holidays .

“As difficult as it has been, I am confident that the City of Racine is in a much better place than the rest of the region because we have kept certain restrictions in place over time. I cannot thank enough the individuals and businesses who continue to abide by the best practices of washing hands frequently, wearing masks properly, staying home as much as possible with just their immediate household members, and only going out for essential services,” Bowersox stated. "Until there is a vaccine that is distributed to the vast majority of the population, we all need to stay vigilant and take personal responsibility to combat the spread of this virus throughout the community."