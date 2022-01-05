 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City of Racine and Racine County not planning to close buildings

  • 0

Leadership in the county and city are not planning on closing any of their buildings in light of spiking COVID-19 cases leading to the closure of the Racine Police Department to the public on Wednesday.

RPD announced Wednesday it would close its building at 730 Center St. to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, effective immediately, while keeping its drive-thru open.

Shannon Powell, City of Racine Communications Director

Powell

In an email sent to a reporter, Shannon Powell, chief of staff/communications director for the City of Racine said he spoke with the city's "Public Health Department and they said that there are currently not any plans to close City buildings."

He continued: "RPD made their own determination to do so based on wanting to keep their staff safe and because they can still provide service through the drive through."

People are also reading…

As Students Return to Class, , Health Officials Anticipate, More COVID-19 Disruptions. As Students Return to Class, , Health Officials Anticipate, More COVID-19 Disruptions. CNN reports health officials are worried about the impact the Omicron variant could cause as students in the United States return to class. As holiday break comes to a close, many school officials have altered their COVID-19 policies. As holiday break comes to a close, many school officials have altered their COVID-19 policies. In response to rising coronavirus infections, five metro-area school districts in Atlanta have again opted to return to remote learning. Other school districts, such as Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Miami, Florida, have focused on stricter masking policies. Other school districts, such as Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Miami, Florida, have focused on stricter masking policies. The Omicron variant is spreading across the United States at a record pace. Officials are bracing for the worst. The Omicron variant is spreading across the United States at a record pace. Officials are bracing for the worst. I think we are going to see our numbers increasing even more... , Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer Texas Children's Pediatrics, via CNN. Though many educators foresee trouble ahead, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona believes students need to be back in the classroom. Our expectation is for schools to be open full-time for students for in-person learning. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'. Our expectation is for schools to be open full-time for students for in-person learning. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'. Cardona says that increased scientific knowledge and vaccines have made kids safe enough to stay in school. . Cardona says that increased scientific knowledge and vaccines have made kids safe enough to stay in school. . There's a level of urgency that we shouldn't lose around making sure that our children learn in person. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'. There's a level of urgency that we shouldn't lose around making sure that our children learn in person. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'
Andrew Goetz, communications director of Racine County

Goetz

Andrew Goetz, communications and media relations director for Racine County also emailed a reporter, saying: "Racine County buildings will remain open and continue to provide critical services to our residents. We take this virus seriously. We remain vigilant and are taking the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News