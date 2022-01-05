City of Racine and Racine County not planning to close buildings

Leadership in the county and city are not planning on closing any of their buildings in light of spiking COVID-19 cases leading to the closure of the Racine Police Department to the public on Wednesday.

RPD announced Wednesday it would close its building at 730 Center St. to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, effective immediately, while keeping its drive-thru open.

In an email sent to a reporter, Shannon Powell, chief of staff/communications director for the City of Racine said he spoke with the city's "Public Health Department and they said that there are currently not any plans to close City buildings."

He continued: "RPD made their own determination to do so based on wanting to keep their staff safe and because they can still provide service through the drive through."

Andrew Goetz, communications and media relations director for Racine County also emailed a reporter, saying: "Racine County buildings will remain open and continue to provide critical services to our residents. We take this virus seriously. We remain vigilant and are taking the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions."

