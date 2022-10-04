City of Racine and police union to sit down with mediator Wednesday

RACINE — The Racine Police Association and the city will come to the bargaining table Wednesday, nearly two years after the last contract expired.

Negotiations have been on hold since early 2021 while a contract dispute worked its way through the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, which finally issued a declaratory ruling in July.

According to the city, the meeting Wednesday is a mediation to determine whether the two parties can come to a voluntary agreement with the assistance of a third-party mediator.

Scott Letteney, city attorney, explained the city and union are trying to determine if a mediator can assist the parties in moving forward.

Letteney, however, does not represent the city in the negotiations. For that, the city has hired outside legal counsel.

Police leader, council president, weigh in

Alderman John Tate II, president of the Racine City Council, expressed his hope the parties will be able to reach a consensus.

He said it was important to the counsel that public safety is not treated differently than any other city department and that the police officers have all the same benefits negotiated for non-represented city employees, such as paid family leave and the city resident pay differential.

“We want them to have all of these things,” he said. “We want them to live and thrive in the community.”

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, expressed doubts.

“I don't think anyone on the union side has high expectations for much to be accomplished,” he said. “The union members will enter with an open mind, but the city appears poised to offer something like a 1% increase, and that's simply untenable.”

According to Palmer, Racine’s police officers are paid around 8% less than comparable departments in southeastern Wisconsin.

Dispute

Racine police officers are operating on a contract that technically expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

The dispute between the city and its public safety wing stems from changes made to the benefits package that impacted insurance coverage and retirement benefits, changes the city said were necessary in the face of a budget shortfall that was anticipated to be in the millions.

Critics of the move argued promises were made to those close to retirement that would not be kept, and it would have been better to phase the changes in over a period of time.

Those changes were only allowed without negotiation with the union because of changes to state law made in 2011 under Act 10, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's signature union-busting legislation, and related law changes that followed Act 10.

The RPD has been bleeding personnel while officers continue to work under the old contract. The cost of living has gone up substantially since 2020, but officers' pay will not be increased until a new contract is negotiated.

According to numbers released by the police department, the city currently has 169 sworn officers, eight of whom are still in the academy.

The RPD has a budget of 189 officers, making the department 20 officers short. There are no vacancies on the command staff.

The cap of 189 officers is down from a previous cap of 200, which was in place just two years ago.

“It should come as no surprise that officers are leaving in droves,” Palmer said. “That is a dynamic that’s going to get worse with time.”

Leaders within Mayor Cory Mason's administration have said the budget constraints that have led to the cuts could be alleviated if the state legislature stops cutting the amount of revenue it provides to municipalities. In 1994-95, 12.5% of the state’s total general fund budget was devoted to shared revenue. By 2016-17, shared revenue made up just 5% of the state’s general fund.

Palmer said he agrees that the state legislature needs to make more money available to municipalities. But, he said, "I'm sure the city is going to basically point fingers at the state that shared revenue has not increased ... On that proposition, we would agree. But with that said, we see communities across the state seeing difficult situations like Racine, but they are prioritizing public safety in a way that Racine is not."

Tate said that “the right to collective bargaining comes with a responsibility to negotiate in good faith.” He added the only way to have one’s say is to be engaged in the process until “both parties are satisfied and employees are getting the benefits they bargained for.”

Added Letteney: “Our hope is that we can negotiate an agreement regarding the matters that we are legally required to negotiate."

History

The city and police union met before and after the expiration of the last contract in December 2020 but did not find common ground.

The union claimed the changes should have been part of the bargaining process. The city contends they cannot be part of the bargaining process under state law.

According to Letteney, early in 2021 both sides agreed to put negotiations on hold and seek a declaratory ruling from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission on the disputed aspects of the contract.

Both sides submitted their arguments and a hearing was held.

On July 6, 2022, WERC issued its declaratory ruling in which it primarily sided with the city.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has filed a request for review in the Dane County Circuit Court.

Palmer said he expects the union will prevail over the city, which will be costly in litigation costs that he believes could have been better suited to have been spent on public safety.

The court has ruled it will allow the International Association of Firefighters Local 321, AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations) to join that case as WERC issued a similar ruling for the firefighters as it did for the Racine Police Association.

Acts

The Wisconsin Legislature has been limiting the ability for unions to negotiate contracts for more than a decade.

In the current matter, the city has argued its changes to benefits could not be part of the bargaining process because that would violate state law.

Just as one example, the first issue to be raised was one of medical coverage.

Act 32, passed in 2011, prevents public employers from bargaining design and selection of health care coverage plans along with the wages, hours and conditions of employment.

A subsequent law, Act 20 adopted 2013, held Act 20 "significantly restricts bargaining over all of the elements of health insurance coverage plans other than employee premium contributions.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.