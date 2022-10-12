City of Racine and police union continue to spar over new contract

RACINE — If there’s one thing both sides agree on, it’s that negotiations are going nowhere.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt updated the Finance & Personnel Committee on Monday about the lack of progress in contract negotiations between the city and the Racine Police Association, which represents rank-and-file Racine Police Department officers.

Due to a dispute over benefits between the city and police union, officers have been working under a contract that technically expired on Dec. 31, 2020. As nearly two years have passed without a new contract, Racine’s police officers have become among the lowest-paid when compared to other similar departments.

City leaders and the Racine Police Association met Wednesday, Oct. 5, with a mediator in the hopes a new contract could be hammered out even while a dispute over cuts to benefits makes its way through the courts. No such agreement has been reached.

Details

One of the most important negotiation issue for officers was a pay increase.

According to Vornholt, the city would support an agreement for two contracts for years 2021/2022 and 2023/2024.

The city has proposed the following wage increases: 4% increase in salary for 2021, up to a 3% wage increase for 2022, up to a 3% wage increase for 2023, and up to a 2% wage increase for 2024.

Additionally, the city would offer the additional benefits already offered to non-represented city employees:

Extended paid parental paid leave up to 320 hours.

The additional holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday of January.

Student loan repayment assistance of $2,400 for city residents and $1,200 for non-city residents.

Down payment assistance of $10,000 for city residents.

Jim Palmer — executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, which is affiliated with and negotiated alongside the Racine Police Association last week — was not impressed.

“Despite the union’s best efforts to approach the negotiations with an open mind, (the) meeting went about as expected,” he said in a written statement to The Journal Times.

He said the city failed to provide what the union saw as “a generous economic offer” that would help the Racine Police Department stop the hemorrhage of officers to other police departments that “prioritize public safety in a way that Racine simply does not,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the city tied the wage increase and benefits to the union dropping its legal challenge in connection to the wage dispute.

Relations between the police union, firefighters’ union and Mayor Cory Mason’s administration have been somewhere between non-existent and icy since the cut to benefits three years ago.

Fallout

In the two years the Racine Police Union has challenged the cut to benefits and no new contract has been approved, the department has become one of the lowest-paid in the region because they continue to be paid on the contract that expired in 2020.

The peak hourly wage Racine Police Department officers can earn is $34.96. Compare that with $40.65 with the Kenosha Police Department, $35.09 in Madison, and $38.28 with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, according to rates provided by the WPPA; among the eight police departments considered “comparable” to the RPD in Wisconsin, only the Janesville Police Department has a lower maximum pay with $34.77 per hour.

According to the U.S. Census, Wisconsin’s median household income (regardless of how many adults are earning an income) is $63,293, or equal to around $30.43 per hour for one income.

According to numbers released by the police department, the city currently has 169 sworn officers, eight of whom are still in the academy, making it short 20 officers of the current budgeted maximum of 189; as recently as 2020 the maximum had been 200.

There are no current vacancies on the command staff.

In March, the police department announced it was moving to a new “four days on, four days off” schedule to keep all the shifts covered. Still, there have been significant needs for officers to work overtime, which increases pay for individual officers but also puts on strain on the officers.

In a recent series of recruitment videos posted to social media, Officer Michael Gordon and Sgt. James Pettis talked about how easy it can be for police officers to live a comfortable life in Racine.

“You can work here as much as you want,” Gordon said. “We have officers who have made $150,000 (a year) on patrol.”

Despite student loans, Pettis said that he was able to buy a house when he graduated from college. Pettis also praised the pension officers receive, calling it “unrivaled across the country.”

Budget

The budget for the Racine Police Department was $29.4 million in 2022, with $24.5 million of that going to salary and fringe benefits. The budget included $1.1 million for overtime. But as of Aug. 31, the department had already spent $1.6 million on overtime. It’s possible the city could be more than $1 million overbudget on overtime by year’s end.

In 2021, the city overspent its budget on overtime for the police department by almost $1.3 million.

Because the department has 20 vacancies, the money that could normally go to salaries or other needs is going to overtime.

As of 2020, the funding for the police department represented 35.9% of the city’s total general fund budget.

History

The city and police association initially tried to negotiate a new contract in 2020 but discussions broke down over changes to retirement benefits the city claimed were necessary to balance the budget.

The union claimed the changes should have been brought to the table during contract negotiations. The city claimed state law, specifically resulting from Act 10 and other union-busting legislation passed a decade ago under then-Gov. Scott Walker, prohibited municipalities from negotiating those elements of a union contract.

Both sides agreed in early 2021 to put the issue before the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, which sided with the city in a decision issued in July 2022. The union is appealing that decision, and Palmer told The Journal Times that he expects the union to prevail.

As the challenge to the benefits scheme dragged on, and officers continued to work under an expired contract, the city’s officers became one of the lowest paid in the region.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.