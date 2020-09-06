City of Burlington to update comprehensive plan; residents encouraged to complete survey

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington is charting a path for its future and residents get to take part in the process.
On June 2, the City of Burlington hired the Chicago-based urban planning agency The Lakota Group to update the city’s comprehensive plan. Burlington Vision Plan 2040 is a tool kit designed to serve as a guide for land use regulations and policies for land use, planning and development decisions.
These categories include the Downtown area, housing and neighborhoods, open spaces and natural resources, transportation, historic preservation, quality of life, infrastructure and capital improvements and community sustainability and resiliency.
The plan will build upon recent efforts by the city — including the Downtown Master Plan, the Racine County Multi-Jurisdictional Comprehensive Plan 2035 and the County Park, Open Space and Trails Plan. The plan will also consider the Western Racine County Target Development Area study.
In an effort to solicit feedback on what residents believe the city’s vision should be, city officials are encouraging residents to visit BurlingtonWI2040Plan.com. Residents can also submit their names and email addresses to stay up to date on project updates, upcoming online surveys and community events.
The online survey is linked on the main 2040 Plan webpage, but residents can go directly to the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/9MTS22P. It will be available for at least a month, said City Administrator Carina Walters.
“I’m very excited as this allows the community to provide feedback as to what they believe the City of Burlington vision should be,” Walters said. “This allows the community to provide input on the future of the city.”
There is a comments and questions section as well, allowing users to message a member of the planning team.
Year-long project possible
The entire Burlington Vision Plan 2040 process could take up to a year, Walters said.
But for now, the process is scheduled to be split up into three phases, consisting of: phase 1 — analysis (July through November); phase 2 — visioning (November through February); and phase 3 — compilation of the 2040 final plan (February through April).
After the survey process, the city will attempt other community outreach opportunities; however, the pandemic may morph a bit of the traditional approach of in-person meetings, Walters said. After all the data collection, the Lakota Group will make presentations to the Plan Commission and Common Council.
To participate in a stakeholder interview, contact Walters at cwalters@burlington-wi.gov.
