City of Burlington to update comprehensive plan; residents encouraged to complete survey

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington is charting a path for its future and residents get to take part in the process.

On June 2, the City of Burlington hired the Chicago-based urban planning agency The Lakota Group to update the city’s comprehensive plan. Burlington Vision Plan 2040 is a tool kit designed to serve as a guide for land use regulations and policies for land use, planning and development decisions.

These categories include the Downtown area, housing and neighborhoods, open spaces and natural resources, transportation, historic preservation, quality of life, infrastructure and capital improvements and community sustainability and resiliency.

The plan will build upon recent efforts by the city — including the Downtown Master Plan, the Racine County Multi-Jurisdictional Comprehensive Plan 2035 and the County Park, Open Space and Trails Plan. The plan will also consider the Western Racine County Target Development Area study.

In an effort to solicit feedback on what residents believe the city’s vision should be, city officials are encouraging residents to visit BurlingtonWI2040Plan.com. Residents can also submit their names and email addresses to stay up to date on project updates, upcoming online surveys and community events.