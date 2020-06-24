City of Burlington switches from Johns Disposal to ASDA Enterprises Inc. for waste collection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — ASDA Enterprises Inc. will begin weekly trash and recycling service in the City of Burlington on July 1.

Collection days and service will not change with the switch in providers, except that ASDA will provide weekly recycling service instead of biweekly.

The City of Burlington’s current contract is with Johns Disposal for solid waste collection and recycling services. Johns Disposal will continue collecting waste and recycling until the end of the month.

Johns Disposal will also be collecting recycling carts because they’re company property. Carts should be left at the end of the driveway, where they will be picked up.

ASDA has been distributing blue bins to all households. ASDA prefers and will provide each resident with 18-gallon totes.

For a one-time fee of $60, ASDA can also provide residents with a wheeled cart to use for recyclable collection. Residents can also buy a cart or containers from the vendor of their choice.

Like trash collection, residents have the freedom to choose what type of container to use for their recyclables.