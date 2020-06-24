City of Burlington switches from Johns Disposal to ASDA Enterprises Inc. for waste collection

BURLINGTON — ASDA Enterprises Inc. will begin weekly trash and recycling service in the City of Burlington on July 1.
Collection days and service will not change with the switch in providers, except that ASDA will provide weekly recycling service instead of biweekly.
The City of Burlington’s current contract is with Johns Disposal for solid waste collection and recycling services. Johns Disposal will continue collecting waste and recycling until the end of the month.
Johns Disposal will also be collecting recycling carts because they’re company property. Carts should be left at the end of the driveway, where they will be picked up.
ASDA has been distributing blue bins to all households. ASDA prefers and will provide each resident with 18-gallon totes.
For a one-time fee of $60, ASDA can also provide residents with a wheeled cart to use for recyclable collection. Residents can also buy a cart or containers from the vendor of their choice.
Like trash collection, residents have the freedom to choose what type of container to use for their recyclables.
Should residents choose to use different containers to place their recyclables for collection, they are free to do so. ASDA will collect recyclables in any container up to 96 gallons in size (the same size as the wheeled carts used by Johns).
Time for a change
“Johns provided good service for us for a long time,” said Peter Riggs, city public works director. “I think the community really liked them, so it was a tough decision.”
The main reason for the switch was that ASDA is providing essentially the same service for a cheaper, more stable cost, Riggs said. ASDA also serves the Town of Burlington.
“We wanted to try something new,” Riggs said.
Carey Norris, aka DJ Mr. 262, emcees at the Juneteenth Rally
Battle Mode and a U.S. flag bandanna-mask
"I'm Black I'm Proud" Juneteenth 2020 tees
Masks at Juneteenth
Caron Butler fist up
Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Corey Prince addresses the crowd
"I stand with Black Lives Matter" at allies' rally
"Black Lives Matter" / "No Justice No Peace"
Alderman John Tate II addresses allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Signs call for change at allies' rally
Black Lives Matter tee
On his shoulders
On his shoulders
Black Lives Matter at allies' rally
Marching for justice
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Black Americans rally reaches 14th St. and Wisconsin Ave.
Marching
Marching
BLM and Hands Up Don't Shoot
Young ones marching
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church shows solidarity
Cheering on marchers
Marching toward Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Marching with fists raised
All ages marching
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
Alfonso Gardner, of Racine, shows off his "Make America Obama Again" hat
Sakinah Abdullah, of Racine, wears a shirt honoring her parents, the Sabirs, who helped bring Juneteenth to Racine
Fist up in a Darth Vader tee
Kameron West passes out water
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Fists up at Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Juneteenth power
In the crowd
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
Boys in Black Lives Matter tees
Posing after the rally
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.