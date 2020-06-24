You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Burlington switches from Johns Disposal to ASDA Enterprises Inc. for waste collection
0 comments
City of Burlington

City of Burlington switches from Johns Disposal to ASDA Enterprises Inc. for waste collection

{{featured_button_text}}
Recycling

Johns Disposal, 7311 Omega Circle in the Town of Norway, which provides trash and recycling pick up services to many Racine County communities, had a contract with the City of Burlington. The City is switching from Johns to ASDA Enterprises Inc.

 Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — ASDA Enterprises Inc. will begin weekly trash and recycling service in the City of Burlington on July 1.

Collection days and service will not change with the switch in providers, except that ASDA will provide weekly recycling service instead of biweekly.

The City of Burlington’s current contract is with Johns Disposal for solid waste collection and recycling services. Johns Disposal will continue collecting waste and recycling until the end of the month.

Johns Disposal will also be collecting recycling carts because they’re company property. Carts should be left at the end of the driveway, where they will be picked up.

ASDA has been distributing blue bins to all households. ASDA prefers and will provide each resident with 18-gallon totes.

For a one-time fee of $60, ASDA can also provide residents with a wheeled cart to use for recyclable collection. Residents can also buy a cart or containers from the vendor of their choice.

Like trash collection, residents have the freedom to choose what type of container to use for their recyclables.

Should residents choose to use different containers to place their recyclables for collection, they are free to do so. ASDA will collect recyclables in any container up to 96 gallons in size (the same size as the wheeled carts used by Johns).

Time for a change

“Johns provided good service for us for a long time,” said Peter Riggs, city public works director. “I think the community really liked them, so it was a tough decision.”

The main reason for the switch was that ASDA is providing essentially the same service for a cheaper, more stable cost, Riggs said. ASDA also serves the Town of Burlington.

“We wanted to try something new,” Riggs said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News