 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Burlington reconsidering how City Hall no-bid remodeling contract was awarded
0 Comments
alert top story
BURLINGTON CITY HALL

City of Burlington reconsidering how City Hall no-bid remodeling contract was awarded

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — City officials are putting on hold a nearly $80,000 City Hall remodeling contract that the Burlington City Council awarded without competitive bidding.

The City Council approved the contract Aug. 3 to hire carpenters, electricians, painters and others for a project updating the council chambers inside City Hall. The council authorized spending up to $80,000, and the contract amounted to $77,064.

State law requires that local government officials advertise for competitive contractor bids when planning public construction contracts worth more than $25,000.

Carina Walters city administrator Burlington

Walters

City Administrator Carina Walters said Wednesday that although she does not believe competitive bidding is required on the City Hall project, she will ask the council to reconsider the matter.

“We’re putting that work on pause,” Walters said in a prepared statement. “Instead, one or more new options for project arrangements will now be presented.”

Before the city administrator’s announcement, members of the City Council already were voicing a willingness to revisit whether the contract should be opened to competitive bidding.

Alderman Shad Branen said it is important for the city to follow proper procedures, and he planned to seek answers on whether the Aug. 3 contract award complied with state law.

“The process may or may not have been followed appropriately,” Branen said.

Alderman Bill Smitz said he, too, would not oppose rescinding the contract award and advertising for bids so that any interested construction contractor could make the city an offer.

Smitz said he has confidence in city staff who advised aldermen to award the contract.

“I’m comfortable with how the city handled it,” he said. “I kind of think that it was business as usual.”

Alderwoman Theresa Meyer and Alderman Bob Grandi declined to comment. Other members of the City Council could not be reached for comment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Contract process questioned

Leaders of the construction industry have raised questions about whether Burlington violated the state’s competitive bidding law by privately seeking out contractors for the job rather than advertising for competitive bids.

The city plans to install new flooring, ceiling, lighting, audio and video equipment, and more in the City Council chambers. In the contract now on hold, aldermen agreed to hire Bob Riggs Construction Inc. for carpentry and project management for $12,400, while the subcontractors included Ketter’s Flooring, $3,576; B. Schneider Electric Inc., $6,548; McDermott Top Shops LLC countertops, $11,840; Hey Burlington audio/video, $38,600; Drywall Plus Inc., $1,750; and T. Larue Painting, $2,350.

City staff previously said they thought the project was exempt from bidding laws, because they regard the work as maintenance rather than construction, as defined in the state law.

But the League of Wisconsin Municipalities advises its members that construction means “the combining of materials, supplies and labor,” and that it includes, among other things, “remodeling or renovating municipal buildings.”

The league also contends that cities, in most instances, cannot avoid competitive bidding by dividing a project into smaller parts to keep individual contracts below the $25,000 threshold.

Wisconsin’s competitive bidding law is designed to promote equal access among contractors to publicly funded projects, and also to save taxpayers money, as bidders strive to offer the best price.

In her announcement Wednesday that the project is on hold, Walters said city staffers were not trying to circumvent the state law.

“On behalf of the staff of the City of Burlington, I take an unfaltering and exceptionally strong exception to this insinuation,” she said. “Such is not — and unequivocally not — the case.”

Branen said the questions being raised about the contract award are “fair questions.” Before Walters issued her statement, Branen indicated that he already was discussing the matter with other council members.

“We’ll have to ask those questions,” he said.

Smitz said he initially thought that city staff privately soliciting contractors was sufficient to comply with competitive bidding rules.

“If it turns out we should have done it a different way,” he said, “I’m not opposed to redoing it.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

+7
Racine County's health departments recommend universal masking in schools to start year
Local News

Racine County's health departments recommend universal masking in schools to start year

Throughout June and early July, Racine County was averaging only around 2 new COVID-19 cases per day. That rate has ballooned now to more than 30 new cases per day, a level the county hasn't seen since April.

Citing that level of increase and fears of those rates climbing, Racine County's health departments are recommending universal masking in schools for the approaching 2021-22 school year.

That puts school districts in a tight spot with students expected to return to classrooms in a matter of weeks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News