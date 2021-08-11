City of Burlington reconsidering how City Hall no-bid remodeling contract was awarded

BURLINGTON — City officials are putting on hold a nearly $80,000 City Hall remodeling contract that the Burlington City Council awarded without competitive bidding.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
The City Council approved the contract Aug. 3 to hire carpenters, electricians, painters and others for a project updating the council chambers inside City Hall. The council authorized spending up to $80,000, and the contract amounted to $77,064.
State law requires that local government officials advertise for competitive contractor bids when planning public construction contracts worth more than $25,000.
City Administrator Carina Walters said Wednesday that although she does not believe competitive bidding is required on the City Hall project, she will ask the council to reconsider the matter.
“We’re putting that work on pause,” Walters said in a prepared statement. “Instead, one or more new options for project arrangements will now be presented.”
Before the city administrator’s announcement, members of the City Council already were voicing a willingness to revisit whether the contract should be opened to competitive bidding.
Alderman Shad Branen said it is important for the city to follow proper procedures, and he planned to seek answers on whether the Aug. 3 contract award complied with state law.
“The process may or may not have been followed appropriately,” Branen said.
Alderman Bill Smitz said he, too, would not oppose rescinding the contract award and advertising for bids so that any interested construction contractor could make the city an offer.
Smitz said he has confidence in city staff who advised aldermen to award the contract.
“I’m comfortable with how the city handled it,” he said. “I kind of think that it was business as usual.”
Alderwoman Theresa Meyer and Alderman Bob Grandi declined to comment. Other members of the City Council could not be reached for comment.
Contract process questioned
Leaders of the construction industry have raised questions about whether Burlington violated the state’s competitive bidding law by privately seeking out contractors for the job rather than advertising for competitive bids.
The city plans to install new flooring, ceiling, lighting, audio and video equipment, and more in the City Council chambers. In the contract now on hold, aldermen agreed to hire Bob Riggs Construction Inc. for carpentry and project management for $12,400, while the subcontractors included Ketter’s Flooring, $3,576; B. Schneider Electric Inc., $6,548; McDermott Top Shops LLC countertops, $11,840; Hey Burlington audio/video, $38,600; Drywall Plus Inc., $1,750; and T. Larue Painting, $2,350.
City staff previously said they thought the project was exempt from bidding laws, because they regard the work as maintenance rather than construction, as defined in the state law.
But the League of Wisconsin Municipalities advises its members that construction means “the combining of materials, supplies and labor,” and that it includes, among other things, “remodeling or renovating municipal buildings.”
The league also contends that cities, in most instances, cannot avoid competitive bidding by dividing a project into smaller parts to keep individual contracts below the $25,000 threshold.
Wisconsin’s competitive bidding law is designed to promote equal access among contractors to publicly funded projects, and also to save taxpayers money, as bidders strive to offer the best price.
In her announcement Wednesday that the project is on hold, Walters said city staffers were not trying to circumvent the state law.
“On behalf of the staff of the City of Burlington, I take an unfaltering and exceptionally strong exception to this insinuation,” she said. “Such is not — and unequivocally not — the case.”
Branen said the questions being raised about the contract award are “fair questions.” Before Walters issued her statement, Branen indicated that he already was discussing the matter with other council members.
“We’ll have to ask those questions,” he said.
Smitz said he initially thought that city staff privately soliciting contractors was sufficient to comply with competitive bidding rules.
“If it turns out we should have done it a different way,” he said, “I’m not opposed to redoing it.”