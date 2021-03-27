City of Burlington Police is partnering with Ring doorbells for safety program

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington Police Department announced Thursday a new public safety service in partnership with Ring, the smart home security business best known for its video doorbells.

Ring has launched a program called “Neighbors by Ring,” a free public safety service now available to Burlington residents. The service gives residents the ability stay informed about what is happening in or around their community, whether or not they own a Ring device, according to a Facebook post from the City of Burlington Police Department. Through the service, residents can share important local crime and safety information and receive updates from local public safety agencies.

Resident can also choose to use the service to share videos with law enforcement or opt out of future requests.

Law enforcement agencies cannot access Ring devices or view any user’s video recordings unless the recordings are posted in the Neighbor’s App or shared in response to a video request.