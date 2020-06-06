City of Burlington implementing open-air dining/retail experience plan in wake of pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLINGTON — Those wanting to go out to eat or go shopping, but still concerned about the spread of coronavirus, will have more options in Downtown Burlington this summer.

In response to COVID-19, the City of Burlington is implementing a temporary open-air dining and retail experience plan for Downtown businesses.

“We recognize and support there is a need to bolster the City of Burlington’s Downtown restaurants, taverns and small businesses,” said Megan Watkins in an email, assistant city administrator and zoning administrator for the city.

The plan will allow Downtown businesses to expand onto the sidewalks, on a temporary basis, for open-air dining and retail sales. The plan implements certain key safety provisions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Re-Open Racine County and other health agencies.

The plan started this week and will continue through Aug. 31.

Each business proprietor that wishes to participate in the plan should submit an application to the city clerk for the review and approval by the city administrator.

City officials wanted to close off Downtown streets for the event, but it is not possible due to road construction.