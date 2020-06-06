City of Burlington implementing open-air dining/retail experience plan in wake of pandemic

BURLINGTON — Those wanting to go out to eat or go shopping, but still concerned about the spread of coronavirus, will have more options in Downtown Burlington this summer.
In response to COVID-19, the City of Burlington is implementing a temporary open-air dining and retail experience plan for Downtown businesses.
“We recognize and support there is a need to bolster the City of Burlington’s Downtown restaurants, taverns and small businesses,” said Megan Watkins in an email, assistant city administrator and zoning administrator for the city.
The plan will allow Downtown businesses to expand onto the sidewalks, on a temporary basis, for open-air dining and retail sales. The plan implements certain key safety provisions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Re-Open Racine County and other health agencies.
The plan started this week and will continue through Aug. 31.
Each business proprietor that wishes to participate in the plan should submit an application to the city clerk for the review and approval by the city administrator.
City officials wanted to close off Downtown streets for the event, but it is not possible due to road construction.
First District Alderman Susan Kott said this has resulted in a light start. However, she’s still on board with the plan.
“We’re trying to help get people back downtown and be safe while doing it,” Kott said. “I think that this is going to be something that grows within the city.”
The city may make this plan an annual event, she said, such as every warm season.
“It’s great for the restaurants, it’s great for the citizens, the community and surrounding areas,” Kott said.
“We are excited to see Burlington’s sidewalks fill (responsibly) with diners and shoppers,” Watkins said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.