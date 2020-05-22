City of Burlington Fire Department partners with Flight for Life

Flight for Life has been a partner and provider of air medical services in the City of Burlington and region for more than 35 years. The Fire Department and Aurora Medical Center-Burlington both utilize the Flight For Life air crews to assist in treating the most critically ill and injured people. The Flight for Life ground ambulances utilize the same medical oversight and protocols that the air crews utilize.

“Flight for Life is a well-respected provider of high-level medical services and would be a welcomed addition to the CBFD EMS team,” Babe said.

Both agencies proposed that Flight for Life relocate one of their road ambulances to the city fire house at 165 W. Washington St. Flight for Life will continue to provide service to other local communities with the only difference is that they will be based in the Burlington fire station.

Having the Flight for Life teams located in-house will also provide the opportunity for the Flight for Life crews to assist in the training of existing and new city EMTs.

The Fire Department will retain the ability to generate EMS revenue while increasing services. The Fire Department can utilize Flight for Life to complete long-distance transports to reduce time that city units are outside of their service area.