City moves forward with filling seat vacated by former Alderman Trevor Jung

Should there be more than four eligible applicants, the Executive Committee will meet on September 20 to narrow the list of candidates to four.

The Committee of the Whole will meet (virtually) to interview the interested candidates on September 21, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Candidates must be available to participate in those interviews to be eligible for consideration. The Committee of the Whole will then make a recommendation to the council, which will vote on the recommendation.

Eligible applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Office of the Clerk at Clerks@cityofracine.org or mail to Attention: City Clerk, 730 Washington Ave, Rm 103, Racine, WI 53403. Questions should be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 262-636-9171.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.