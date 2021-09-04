 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City may settle suit filed by woman who was driving car struck by snowplow
0 Comments

City may settle suit filed by woman who was driving car struck by snowplow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The city may move forward with settling a lawsuit filed by a woman whose vehicle was struck by a Racine Department of Public Works snowplow on Jan. 22, 2019.

The woman’s injuries were described as "severe."

The Finance and Personnel Committee discussed the matter in closed session on Monday and then publicly voted to recommend that the city council settle the suit. The proposed settlement amount has not made public.

The woman was traveling northbound on Racine Street when a snowplow exited the DPW parking lot and collided with her car.

The suit claimed the crash was caused by the negligence of the employee, who failed both to yield the right-of-way and to properly look before exiting the parking lot.

In the suit, the woman asked that she be compensated for damages in a “monetary amount that is fair and reasonable,” and that her attorney’s fees also be covered.

Not everyone was happy to get winter weather across New England in mid-April, but this goose was certainly having a good time.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News