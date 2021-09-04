City may settle suit filed by woman who was driving car struck by snowplow

Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
RACINE — The city may move forward with settling a lawsuit filed by a woman whose vehicle was struck by a Racine Department of Public Works snowplow on Jan. 22, 2019.
The woman’s injuries were described as "severe."
The Finance and Personnel Committee discussed the matter in closed session on Monday and then publicly voted to recommend that the city council settle the suit. The proposed settlement amount has not made public.
The woman was traveling northbound on Racine Street when a snowplow exited the DPW parking lot and collided with her car.
The suit claimed the crash was caused by the negligence of the employee, who failed both to yield the right-of-way and to properly look before exiting the parking lot.
In the suit, the woman asked that she be compensated for damages in a “monetary amount that is fair and reasonable,” and that her attorney’s fees also be covered.
