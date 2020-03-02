City making moves on streetlights

John Tate II of the 3rd District, who chairs the Public Works Committee, requested that Rooney bring the first batch of requests processed using the new system to the committee so they can see it in action.

In other streetlight-related news, Rooney said We Energies is in the process of refitting the streetlights they lease to the city with LED bulbs which will save the city money.

The city leases about 3,700 lights from We Energies, which the company said it will refit over the course of 10 years. Rooney said the savings could contribute to a few additional streetlights over the years.

The process could be expedited with a city contribution, but Rooney said the finance department calculated it wouldn’t be enough of a savings to justify borrowing the funds.

The long road

Tate first put in a request that the city create a streetlight master plan in the fall of 2018. In 2012 the city removed 480 streetlights as a result of budget cuts and in 2013, for the same reason, another 530 were removed.