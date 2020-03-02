City making moves on streetlights

RACINE — After 18 months discussing streetlights — how the city should decide where they are or are not needed — the Department of Public Works is ready to move forward with requests for additional units.
The Public Works and Services Committee on Tuesday approved a rubric for evaluating a streetlight placement request which was drafted by DPW Commissioner John Rooney. The goal, according to Rooney, was to remove subjectivity from the decision-making process.
“Essentially, we looked at putting this into a matrix or scoring system so when streetlight requests come in, they can judge based on their merits,” said Rooney. “Once we put the numbers in, it’s a binary yes or no.”
Some of the factors include how many collisions occur at night as opposed to during the daytime, how much pedestrian activity and the dimension of the stretch of road that would be illuminated.
Rooney introduced the rubric with materials explaining its rationale to the committee last fall to give the committee time to review and give feedback.
Now, with approval, his department can start processing some of the requests that have been put forward by aldermen, including Mollie Jones of the 2nd District, Jen Levie of the 5th District and Sandy Weidner of the 6th District.
John Tate II of the 3rd District, who chairs the Public Works Committee, requested that Rooney bring the first batch of requests processed using the new system to the committee so they can see it in action.
In other streetlight-related news, Rooney said We Energies is in the process of refitting the streetlights they lease to the city with LED bulbs which will save the city money.
The city leases about 3,700 lights from We Energies, which the company said it will refit over the course of 10 years. Rooney said the savings could contribute to a few additional streetlights over the years.
The process could be expedited with a city contribution, but Rooney said the finance department calculated it wouldn’t be enough of a savings to justify borrowing the funds.
The long road
Tate first put in a request that the city create a streetlight master plan in the fall of 2018. In 2012 the city removed 480 streetlights as a result of budget cuts and in 2013, for the same reason, another 530 were removed.
In 2013, when former DPW Commissioner Mark Yehlen was tasked with deciding which streetlights would be removed, he developed a streetlight policy that set a standard for residential streets between 350 and 699 feet long to have only one mid-block streetlight, and streets between 700 and 1,049 feet long to have only two mid-block lights.
In spite of the plan being rejected by the City Council, Yehlen, in consultation with Police Chief Art Howell, used the plan to determine which areas were adequately lit and which streetlights could be removed.
For the 2019 budget, the city allocated $36,000 to install additional streetlights. In March, the committee and ultimately the City Council passed guidelines for prioritizing streetlight requests which took into account factors such as public safety and the reflective qualities of the pavement.
The problem, according Rooney, was those criteria made the process too complicated to be effective. He appealed to the committee to scrap those guidelines and that he’d approach with metric that is more objective and easier to understand.