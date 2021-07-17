 Skip to main content
City looks to replenish brownfield fund with EPA grant
top story
EPA GRANT

City looks to replenish brownfield fund with EPA grant

The 2200 building

The 2200 Building was used as the original Horlick headquarters office building and features a no-longer-operational clock tower, seen behind the tree at left of this April 2021 photo. The Horlick revitalization project has benefited from the City of Racine's Brownfield Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The city’s brownfield remediation loan program may soon get a $500,000 boost thanks to an Environmental Protection Agency grant.

The Finance and Personnel Committee voted on Monday to move the federal grant forward so that city staff can accept the funds for the Brownfield Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund (BC-RLF).

Racine Assessor Bill Bowers said the city has spent more than $1.7 million on brownfields in the past few years, and it was time to replenish the fund.

The city applied for the supplemental funding in April and recently learned the grant was accepted.

The funding will assist any number of developments currently underway.

Bill Bowers

Bowers

Brownfields

Brownfields are property on former industrial sites with potentially hazardous substances in the soil.

Matt Rejc, assistant director of city development, said about 110 city acres have been identified as potential brownfields.

The BC-RLF is funding designated for developers to assist with brownfield remediation so redevelopment can occur.

Nelson Electric Supply

People walk past the headquarters of Nelson Electric Supply Co. site on State Street in January 2017. Owners of the site received a subgrant from the City of Racine for brownfield remediation through an EPA grant.

The city first received funding to establish a BC-RLF in 2010 with a $1 million grant from the EPA. Since that time the city has received the following supplemental funding:

  • In 2015, the city received $500,000.
  • In 2016, the city received $300,000.
  • In 2019, the city received $450,000.

Two developers applied for and received funds for brownfield remediation

The Nelson Electric Supply Co. site, which received a subgrant, and Harborside, which was a loan recipient, both remediated property and received a case closure from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The cleanup of those two sites totaled 10.12 acres.

The Racine Steel Casings south lot cleanup and the Horlick revitalization both benefited from the BC-RLF.

Developers must provide a 20% match for funds borrowed from the BC-RLF, and the money must be repaid.

The city works with Business Lending Partners, a division of the Racine County Economic Development Corp., to underwrite and manage financial aspects of the loans.

