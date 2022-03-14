City looking to replenish funds used for brownfield cleanup

RACINE — The ongoing effort to clean up contaminated property from the city’s industrial past life could be supplemented with $1.5 million in federal funds.

The Finance and Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend the City Council approve pursuing funds from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund.

The fund is meant to target contaminated property, generally referred to as brownfields.

Mayor Cory Mason called the fund “a critical tool” in redevelopment of the city.

“It is not the same as plotting out development in an old farm field that doesn’t have legacy costs in the soil and water,” he said.

Pool of funds

The program creates a pool of funds the city may then loan to developers for brownfield cleanup, which can be paid back with low-interest rates, over a longer period of time, than might be allowed by financial institutions.

As the money is paid back, it is returned to the pool to be loaned out to another developer with brownfield issues.

Matt Rejc, assistant director of city development, said that as the city provides loans and/or grants to clean up contaminated sites, it is necessary to replenish the pool of funds.

The city has received multiple grants from the program. In 2010, the city received the first $1 million grant to start the Brownfield Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund.

In 2015, the city received an additional $500,000, then an additional $300,000 in 2016, $450,000 in 2019, and $500,000 in 2021.

The funding has been used for financing brownfield cleanup on redevelopment projects such as the Nelson Electric project, Racine Steel Castings-South Lot, and the Horlick Malted Milk campus redevelopment project.

Issue

One of the issues with contamination is it cannot be seen with the naked eye.

As Rejc noted, the city doesn’t necessarily know where all the brownfields are.

Racine County stumbled into this problem with its proposed juvenile center on Taylor Avenue. That property, as it turned out, would have required expensive remediation before a new facility could be built there. This led the county to pursue a site in Caledonia adjacent to Batten International Airport for the juvenile facility, which was approved by the village on Feb. 21.

