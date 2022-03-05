City launches new phone app. It's called "Racine Recycles"

RACINE — When is the next leaf collection day? When is alternate side street parking enforced? Don't want to get a parking ticket because of a surprise snow emergency? How are holidays affecting garbage and recycling pickup? Where can furniture and mattresses be disposed of?

The City of Racine has launched a new smartphone app that can answer those questions for city residents. It can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android users. The official name of the app is "City of Racine, WI Recycles," although the city is referring to it more simply as "Racine Recycles."

"This app is an easy way to make sure residents don't miss garbage college collection because of a holiday, or get a parking ticket because of a snow emergency," the city said in an announcement Friday afternoon.

Through the app, the city will issue notifications about leaf collection in the fall, snow emergencies in the winter, changes to solid waste and recycling schedules year-round, and alternate street side parking whenever it comes up, "among other things," the city announced.

The app is not replacing the city's Department of Public Works' pre-existing ReCollect system online. ReCollect and the new app provide essentially the same information, but with Racine Recycles being more convenient in a phone app.

“We created the app as an easy-to-use tool for city residents to stay up to date with City services,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. "The city will use the app to send notifications about leaf collection, snow emergencies, changes to solid waste and recycling schedules, and alternate street side parking, among other things. Our goal is to make sure residents don’t miss garbage collection because of a holiday, or get a parking ticket because of a snow emergency."

