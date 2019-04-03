Try 3 months for $3
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — In an ongoing effort to reduce accidents and enhance public safety, the City of Racine recently purchased and installed new speed information signs in high-traffic areas. The new signs are solar powered, “which will allow these resources to be relocated as dictated by the changing needs of the community,” the Racine Police Department stated.

The new signs are currently installed in the 3300-3400 block of Erie Street and the 400 block of Ohio Street. A pre-existing set of signs remains located on Golf Avenue.

In order to maximize compliance and promote safe driving habits, special speed enforcement patrol assignments will be scheduled to support the installation of the new equipment, the Police Department said.

“With the cooperation of the general public, we look forward to a safe summer where accidents are mitigated and public safety is enhanced,” Police Sgt. Adam Malacara stated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments