RACINE — The Department of Public Works installed a temporary speed hump on Michigan Boulevard near North Beach on Thursday morning.

The speed hump was the first in a pilot program that aims to reduce speeding on the city’s streets. The humps will be placed in areas that were identified by the Racine Police Department as needing increased traffic safety measures.

“By introducing the temporary speed hump program, the city aims to create safer streets for pedestrians, motorists and families,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a press release.

Public Works also will be installing signage to let drivers know to slow down and the speed humps will have pavement markings to show where they begin.

“Prior to installation, the Department of Public Works conducted a thorough data collection process, which involved the use of tube counters to measure speed and volume,” said John Rooney, Public Works commissioner, in a press release.

The department will collect data to determine whether the speed humps are successful in slowing speeds.

The pilot program was approved by the City Council in the 2023 budget. The department is developing a policy that will allow residents to request speed humps in their neighborhoods.

Requests will be vetted and if they meet requirements, a speed hump will be installed.

The humps will be removed prior to winter so they will not conflict with weather operations.

“Since my term as alder began in 2022, reckless driving has been the most frequent concern brought to my attention by constituents,” Alder Amanda Paffarath said. “I am grateful the first speed hump will be placed near North Beach, the safety of neighborhood kids and families visiting the beach will surely be enhanced with this program.”