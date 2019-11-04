RACINE — Candy, luminaries, skulls, Cuban cigars and red wine were among the items on hand at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., during the city’s inaugural Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration.
The local Por La Gente Association, in partnership with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, brought the Mexican holiday to Racine from 1-8 p.m. Saturday.
Dia de los Muertos, though often associated with Halloween, has nothing to do with that holiday. It runs Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and is a time for celebrating the lives of deceased loved ones and communing with them and their memories.
“We have a really large Latino community in Racine, and we are underserved, so we want to celebrate those holidays that bring family members together,” said Novella Velasquez, Por La Gente’s secretary.
Celebrants bring ofrendas, or offerings, to their loved ones — usually something like a favorite food or object — to invite the deceased to the celebration.
At the Chavez Center, a large altar was set up and dozens of families placed ofrendas on it.
The community center was decked out with calaveras, or sugar skulls, perhaps the most recognizable symbol of the holiday to those unfamiliar. Attendees could also have their faces painted in the traditional calavera style.
“We wanted other people to enjoy,” Velasquez said. “It’s not just all about partying. It’s about connecting with your soul, and that’s really important for us … it’s to celebrate life.”
Children were also able to make their own magnetic calavera decorations out of foam and watch the Pixar Animation Studios film “Coco,” which is set during Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico.
Sisters Jisabel, 9, and Diana Flores, 11, of Racine, were making foam calaveras with their cousin, Miguel Rios, 5, of Racine. They came to the celebration to honor their deceased aunt Angie Rios. They said they brought a calavera and photo of Angie Rios as ofrendas for her.
Vicki Chavez, of Mount Pleasant, came to remember her husband, the late Domingo Chavez. Domingo died of cancer in 2016.
“He was very proud of his heritage,” Vicki said.
While Domingo had cancer, the family made shirts that said “Chavez Strong.” Vicki was wearing one of those shirts Saturday.
Sarah White, program manager for city Parks and Rec, said she would like to see the celebration become an annual event.
“We wanted to have people of all cultures come and know what it’s all about,” White said. “This helps show what the real meaning is.”
Por La Gente also was selling clothing and snacks — including pan dulce, or Mexican sweet bread, from Lopez Bakery — to benefit the association’s scholarship fund. Por La Gente awards two $3,000 scholarships annually to help local Latino students go to college.
