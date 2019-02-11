RACINE — The city has released the cost, to date, of the study Mayor Cory Mason ordered after allegations of racism, sexism and low morale were revealed by a survey of the Racine Police Department.
The total so far: $118,088.73. That’s how much the city has paid to Milwaukee-based MWH Law Group between May 2018 and the present. City Administrator James Palenick said he expects that number to grow, although he isn’t sure by how much, as the city awaits at least one more billing from MWH.
The study is almost done, Palenick said Monday. He expects the completed study to be presented at a meeting of the Police and Fire Commission in March, although no meeting has yet been scheduled, according to the city’s official calendar.
The amount spent thus far was revealed Monday after The Journal Times received a response from the city regarding an open records request. The figure was also discussed at a Finance and Personnel Committee meeting Monday evening.
Sixth District Alderman Sandy Weidner said she has been requesting this information for months from the Office of the Mayor, but claimed that the mayor has been ignoring her emailed questions.
She said that her inquiries have been running into “an iron curtain.”
“It shouldn’t be this hard for an alderman to get information,” she said, referring to her communication to the City Council last week, which led to Monday’s discussion within the Finance and Personnel Committee.
Almost there
While Palenick said that the vast majority of the work on the study is done, the city is presently conducting a “fact check” of MWH Law Group’s findings, in order to ensure that everything detailed within the to-be-published study is entirely factual. This is especially important and worth the waiting for, Palenick said, because of potentially sensitive personnel matters encompassed by the study.
“There are some very serious issues involved here,” Palenick said.
The city administrator is confident the study would not be postponed further. Palenick added that he, Mason and City Attorney Scott Letteney are frustrated by how long it’s already taken to get to this point.
Why no bids?
Weidner believes that the decision-making process to identify who would carry out the study should have come before the City Council and included a bidding process, not been solely approved by Mason and given to MWH.
Last June, the bidding process for a separate study of management of the Police Department was waived by the City Council at the request of Police Chief Art Howell, Weidner said, and she wants to know why that didn’t occur with the study conducted by MWH.
Letteney pushed back against this viewpoint during Monday’s meeting, pointing out how the allotment was legally allowed via city ordinance.
Usually when it comes to the “procurement of professional services,” City Council approval is needed if the cost of the professional services exceeds $50,000 in a given year. However, since MWH Law Group was paid via hourly rate for its attorneys and not a predetermined fee, then council approval wasn’t necessary, Letteney said.
Weidner claimed that this explanation was merely “a spin” executed by Letteney and the mayor to keep the City Council out of decision-making.
“Just because it doesn’t have to go to the council, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t,” she said.
Attorney’s fees for a police study
Weidner also argued that the funds used to pay for the study have been misused. The $118,088.73 spent so far came out of the City Attorney’s Office’s budget, which is set by the City Council. Weidner said the allotted money is supposed to be used when the city faces litigation and needs additional legal aid, not to be used for paying for studies of the Police Department.
Mayor Mason is making positive changes to Racine.
Racine has yet another corrupt failure for mayor. I should run. My slogan would be simple. Cut Govt. Lower Taxes. Start with a 10% across the board cut in ALL departmetns and freeze public salaries. Believe, no govt worker will leave. They (we) know how good we have it versus the private sector.
Yes PTW.... that would be a start ...and cuts must continue for the next 4 years... and going to contract services would save MORE... Parks, and DPW...in some services must go private...Garbage #1...
shied, RUSD could go private too with custodial and save millions. Private crews would come in at night, clean, and move on. Just like an office building. No salaries. No benefits. No Pensions. This will happen as likely as the goofette OCA getting rid of farting cows.
Cory Mason has been such a big disappointment as mayor. When he defeated Weidner I was all about giving him a chance even though I voted for Weidner. He’s done nothing since.
Now to hear he doesn’t even respond to his longest tenured alderman I’m really quite sickened. You can’t behave that way in the private sector. He’d last a month, tops. Now we’re stuck with him because he’s running unopposed.
Mason has done something - he has initiated an extra day off for MLK day.
I think you should write in Sandy as suggested by Legal Stranger.
I also think more folks should be watching Talking Racine. They are discussing many of the issues in both Racine and the county. Its free, its easy and its accessible and it will only take you away from facebook for perhaps a half hour a week.
Lets face it, the problems in Racine are in many ways the fault of the citizens. They keep voting for corruption and politicians that prey on the poverty, the low-info and the apathy. Time to start paying attention sheeple.
Why is no one calling Mason to task? A Democrat city surrounded by Republican municipalities. You would think the Repubs running the county would be pointing fingers and screaming about the corruption - because we all know right now it is party before principles.
So...why are they being so silent? Could it be they are in collusion with and part of the corruption?
Why did Racine IGF (Intergovernmental Funds) pay $275000 to RCEDC for administrative costs of the Uplift 900 program - which was a misappropriation of IGF to begin with? Where is the money coming from for all of the new positions that are supporting Mason? More IGF funds? That folks, is a one time payment to cover continued payroll costs. Where is the money coming from to cover the pay raises (which are obviously more than a one time cost as well) which were initially covered by reserve funds?
Why is it OK to spend 100s of thousands of dollars for endless studies which are not implemented?
Why did Mason's house on the lake (3 houses south of the very northern boundary of the city) receive several 100,000 reassessment drop when it was purchased by the Masons? And the list goes on and on.
City of Racine, you have once again gotten what you voted for and only the few brave ones like Sandy Weidner are attempting to break the cycle of corruption.
Thank goodness the J/T is starting to speak up as well.
"you should write in Sandy" A long shot for sure and how would one person change things? The current mayor has stacked Racine gov't with his own sycophants who, and just guessing of course, would make Ms. Weidner's should she win, tenure quite frustrating. Sure ain't gonna undo two or three decades of political rot overnight.
Changes don't occur until people try. Look at what Sandy has done so far by not bowing down to pressure and standing up for her (and ours) right?
Its how change occurs - many times with baby steps.
Sunshine is a great disinfectant.
Somebody is making money doing studies for the City of Racine. Just sayin.
All that money which was appropriated in a very shady manner and when they finally get the results of the study they are going to sanitize it so that the public still has no idea what is going on with the RPD.
"Usually when it comes to the “procurement of professional services,” City Council approval is needed if the cost of the professional services exceeds $50,000 in a given year. However, since MWH Law Group was paid via hourly rate for its attorneys and not a predetermined fee, then council approval wasn’t necessary, Letteney said"
What a deviant way to circumvent the checks and balances between the powers of Racine city government. It is time to rid this town of the plague of Coryuption - secret surveys, secret meetings, secret government and secret courts.
Sandy Weidner is Racine's political rock star !
Sandy represents honest, open and transparent government.
Write in Sandy Weidner for mayor on April 2, 2019
SANDY SANDY SANDY
Sandy you are right on the mark!!! the mayor and let-knees have bamboozled all of you!! I know as a fact that this thing has been done for more than 7 months ...However the talk is that Mason had it all wrong, and the spin is on on how this is to be "written" and what is actually in a doctored up version of twisted words and implications that do not make the Mayor look like the jumped the shark dude...Mason is making a debacle of this city and liberalism/socialism is and has killed the productive nature needed in a population...he has continued the welfare state in Racine.. he has the highest taxes and high crime/recidivism ever in this city. People are moving out weekly..and it is turning into the rental home area of the state.. Taxes must be cut by 500$ a homeowner minimum.. and the study the Mayor did...it will all be fake news because the Mayor did not find what he wanted to find...
