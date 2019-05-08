RACINE — Highlights from Tuesday's meeting of the Racine City Council:
Property transfer for St. Paul Baptist
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church's request to have an adjacent parcel of land transferred to the church was approved.
Bishop Lawrence Kirby spoke during the public comment segment about the church's history and its contributions to the Racine community.
"We are a nonprofit but much more; we are a church but much more; we are a community," said Kirby.
The lot at 1125 Center St. is adjacent to the church at 1120 Grand Ave. It became Racine County property through tax foreclosure and is currently an empty lot.
An agenda briefing included information about the lot's cost to the city. City staff wrote that the parcel's value in 2018 was $8,000 because no structure is on the property. Since taking ownership, the city has expended $310 for mowing, snow removal and ice control. Prior to acquiring the lot, the city paid $10,800 to demolish the house that had been on the property in 2017.
The church will reimburse the city only for the $30 transfer fee.
@North Beach incentive
An incentive for the @North Beach project at 1129 Michigan Blvd. was approved, in which the city would purchase the project's parking garages for $6.5 million using tax increment district funds.
The city would lease use of the parking units back to Racine Harborside LLC, owned by developer Royal Capital Group of Milwaukee, for $1 per unit per year. By end the of the life of the TID, the city would deed the parking units back to Racine Harborside.
RACINE — The latest developments in the $60 million @North Beach project include an almost $6.5 million incentive to offset the cost of buildi…
The 9.5-acre property — the site of the former Walker Manufacturing — lies between Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd., the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St. and the lake. Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group is buying the city-owned site, currently considered the city’s prime development opportunity, for $3.2 million.
Two apartment buildings are planned to be constructed: a seven-story building with a two-story parking structure; and a five-story building with one story of parking. Royal Capital envisions developing the rest of the site later. Mason has said phase two is envisioned to be mostly market-rate housing.
Reimbursement for Nabors
Racine Police Officer Brinnell Nabors will be reimbursed the $22,800 he paid to lawyer Patrick Cafferty, who is also a member of the Police and Fire Commission.
In early January, Nabors was found not guilty of felony misconduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct in an incident involving a Park High School student.
In July 2017, the city reached a $400,000 settlement to the alleged victim's family; the city paid $225,000, and the rest paid by the city’s insurer, Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance Co.
The City Council also approved two requests from the City Attorney's Office to represent Racine Police officers named in a federal lawsuits. One lawsuit was filed by Tyran Pinkins alleging he was punched during a diabetic seizure in 2016. The other case was filed by Charles House alleging unlawful search of his property and false imprisonment stemming from a series of incidents in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.