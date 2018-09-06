Racine’s City Council met Tuesday night at City Hall. Below are highlights of council decisions:
Pass-thru park gets OK
Uptown Racine will soon have a new patch of greenery that will connect the storefronts on Washington Avenue with a parking lot to the north.
A building at 1516 Washington Ave. was taken down in 2014 and the site has been a fenced-off, overgrown hole in the ground ever since.
Members of the Uptown Business Improvement District approached the city about turning the lot, which is owned by the city, into a green space with a walkway to connect Washington Avenue with the parking lot on the north side behind the shops.
The Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Board forwarded the proposal to the City Council with a recommendation for approval at its Aug. 9 meeting.
No parks and recreation funds will be used for the project; the $65,000 budget in intergovernmental funds was approved as part of the Capital Improvement Projects in the 2018 budget. Uptown BID members offered to handle snow plowing and maintenance for the site.
Jefferson Lighthouse traffic addressed
To address traffic issues around Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, 1722 W. Sixth St., the City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of having no parking on Cliff Avenue from West Sixth Street to Maple Street from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.
The recommendation from the Public Works and Services Committee came out of its meeting on Aug. 28 on how to address traffic issues during school drop-off and pickup times.
The committee recommended having signs posted on Cliff Avenue to educate drivers on the new no-parking policy.
The estimated cost for the signs is $200, with an estimated $80 a year to maintain.
Airbnb lodging tax collected
The city’s transient lodging tax, or room tax, will be amended to include language pertaining to Airbnb and any future short-term lodging marketplaces.
In May, the council passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and clerk to enter a tax-collection agreement with Airbnb. Since June 1, the lodging marketplace has automatically collected and remitted to the city an 8 percent room tax for booking.
Room taxes are required by Wisconsin state law to be used to promote tourism.
