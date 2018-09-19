The City Council on Tuesday remembered Alderman Ray DeHahn, whose empty desk held a bouquet of white lilies.
DeHahn, 80, who died unexpectedly earlier this month, was the sitting alderman of Racine’s 7th District on Racine’s north side. Before serving as an alderman, DeHahn was a Racine County Board supervisor for 16 terms, from 1972 to 2004.
Mayor Cory Mason gave the opening remarks for the memorial.
“He was the guy who was always very proud of his working-class roots and fighting for working people,” said Mason. “Very proud of his time as a Teamster and as a bus driver. And he had this great dignity about him in how he carried himself and how he treated everyone he interacted with.”
Members of the council remembered DeHahn’s humor, mentoring and camaraderie even when they didn’t agree on issues. Many agreed that DeHahn was a “gentleman.”
Alderman John Tate II from the 3rd District commented that DeHahn served in public office for longer than Tate has been alive and took comfort from DeHahn’s continued belief in the value of public service.
“To have someone serving in office as long as Ray and still not become jaded about the inequities in society is really encouraging for me,” said Tate. “For over 40 years he held onto the belief that things can be made better through the good service of local government and community service.”
After members of the council, present and former Racine officials spoke as well, including former Mayor John Dickert who told a story about DeHahn fighting tooth and nail against a proposal to cut pay for city workers.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who served on the County Board with DeHahn, also talked about his determination and perseverance.
“He was like a pit bull — once he latched on he didn’t let go until he accomplished what it was he was trying to accomplish,” said Wanggaard.
Wanggaard presented a plaque honoring DeHahn to his son Philip DeHahn, who was at the meeting along with his family. It was signed by Wanggaard, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, and state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers.
Mark Gates Courtyard approved
The City Council Tuesday approved a proposed courtyard for West Park to be named after the Rev. Mark Gates.
Gates was the pastor at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., and a Department of Public Works employee before he died in December 2016 after a speeding car struck and pinned him to a DPW truck.
Hundreds of people, from Christ Chapel congregants to DPW employees to city officials, mourned Gates’ untimely death.
Aldermen Tracey Larrin of the 4th District and Mary Land of the 11th District approached the Gates family with the idea to name a site at a city park after him. They worked with Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Tom Molbeck to choose a location and name for the site.
West Park, 901 Park Ave., was chosen due to its proximity to Christ Chapel and because its been the center of a lot of community involvement through the Friends of West Park volunteer organization.
The Parks Department and DPW will build a gardening structure in the center of the park over the next six or seven months that will include a roof, benches at gardening workstations and other features. The site is intended to be a gathering place for community events and activities.
Somewhere on that structure will be a plaque marking the Mark D. Gates Courtyard.
Gates’ mother, Ethel Gates, spoke at recent Park Board meeting thanking city officials for even considering naming the courtyard after her son. The proposal received unanimous approval from the Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services.
At the City Council meeting Tuesday, 12 aldermen raised their hands to co-sponsor the proposal, which then passed.
Arches study funding debated
The City Council Tuesday once again debated whether private entities should have to cover half the cost for the study into the feasibility of the proposed archways marking Downtown Racine.
Council President Jason Meekma, alderman of the 14th District, put forward a request to rescind the council’s previous decision to require private entities provide matching funds to pay for the study.
Meekma stated that fundraising for a study would be challenging and if the project is approved, the private entities would have to do a second ask for money for the project itself.
“Its hard to ask people to give money to the same thing twice,” said Meekma. “The project itself is really where the collaboration should come together.”
Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II of the 8th District said that since the money was coming from the room tax and is required by law to be put toward promoting tourism, funding the arches study was an appropriate use of those funds.
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District, who ultimately voted to support the measure, said he couldn’t remember the council ever requiring a private entity to share the cost of a feasibility study.
But other aldermen, including Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District, who proposed the initial amendment that required private funds for the study, said she did not believe the arches would promote tourism and instead saw the proposal as the city investing in Downtown instead of other areas of the city.
Alderman John Tate II from the 3rd District said he wanted to see the private entities invest in the project instead of the city assuming all the costs.
“If there’s any outside party that wants to propose something to us they need to have some skin in the game from the start,” said Tate.
The move to rescind the private-funding requirement for the study was denied by a vote of 8-6, meaning that private funding is still required for the study.
Voting to rescind were: Tate, Weidner, Mollie Jones of the 2nd District, Tracey Larrin of the 4th, Steve Smetana of the 5th, Carrie Glenn of the 10th, Henry Perez of the 12th and Melissa Lemke of the 15th. Voting to retain the funding were Coe, Meekma, Shakoor, Terrence McCarthy of the 9th, Mary Land of the 11th District and James Morgenroth of the 13th District.
