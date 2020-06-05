City Hall Notebook: Council approves 1-year extension of TID No. 2 to fund home repair grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Below are some of the items approved by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Tax Increment District extension

On Tuesday, the Racine City Council approved a one-year extension of Tax Increment District No. 2, which encompasses much of the lakefront Downtown. Alderman Jeff Peterson of the 6th District asked for separate consideration, saying he would prefer that the TID be closed and the funds collected be added to the general fund.

“It’s difficult for me to vote for something like this especially considering the financial troubles I imagine the state as well as the city is going to be in in the next couple of years,” Peterson said. “TIDs are designed to go into effect, pay off the TID and then go on the tax roll. This to me is not appropriate.”

City Administrator Jim Palenick gave some background on the motion. When TID 8 was scheduled to expire, the city did a one-year extension which raised $650,000 that was used for grants or low-interest loans for home owners who needed to do major repairs on their homes. Palenick said the one-year extension of TID 2 could raise an estimated $700,000 to continue the program.