You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City Hall Notebook: Council approves 1-year extension of TID No. 2 to fund home repair grants
0 comments
City hall notebook

City Hall Notebook: Council approves 1-year extension of TID No. 2 to fund home repair grants

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Below are some of the items approved by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Tax Increment District extension

On Tuesday, the Racine City Council approved a one-year extension of Tax Increment District No. 2, which encompasses much of the lakefront Downtown. Alderman Jeff Peterson of the 6th District asked for separate consideration, saying he would prefer that the TID be closed and the funds collected be added to the general fund.

“It’s difficult for me to vote for something like this especially considering the financial troubles I imagine the state as well as the city is going to be in in the next couple of years,” Peterson said. “TIDs are designed to go into effect, pay off the TID and then go on the tax roll. This to me is not appropriate.”

City Administrator Jim Palenick gave some background on the motion. When TID 8 was scheduled to expire, the city did a one-year extension which raised $650,000 that was used for grants or low-interest loans for home owners who needed to do major repairs on their homes. Palenick said the one-year extension of TID 2 could raise an estimated $700,000 to continue the program.

“There’s no end of need when it comes to housing stock that needs upgrading in the community,” Palenick said. “Particularly for affordable housing for people who in many cases have difficulty trying to pay for roof repairs or porch repairs or just simple improvements to mechanical or heating systems.”

Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District voiced strong support for the extension.

“This helps stabilize neighborhoods so it helps stabilize the tax base and I also think is important for folks who are in need of housing,” said Lemke. “It is a win for people who are home owners and for people who need that housing.”

The extension was passed 13-1. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Carrie Glenn, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft and Lemke voted in favor. Peterson was the sole vote in opposition.

Potential lift station

The City Council also on Tuesday approved an agreement between the city and the Wastewater Utility for engineering, design and construction of a potential lift station and pressurized sewer pipe, estimated around $165,000 to accommodate a Festival Hall expansion, hotel and convention center, which is scheduled to begin construction this fall. The item was approved with the consent agenda.

+1 
Jeff Peterson

Peterson
+1 
Melissa Lemke

Lemke
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News