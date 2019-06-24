RACINE — Both City Hall and the City Hall Annex will be closed Wednesday until 3:30 p.m. to give city employees the opportunity to attend the funeral of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
Hetland was shot and killed June 17 when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. As of Monday night, no charges had been filed in the case and the reward for any tips that lead to the capture and conviction of the suspect was at $70,500.
Funeral services honoring Officer Hetland, with full police honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carthage College's A.F. Seibert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive (Highway 32), Kenosha. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 pm and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Seibert Chapel.