City government adopts equity ordinance; commits itself to diversifying workforce

By the numbers

Preliminary data captured at the beginning of 2021 by the city demonstrates the distance the city will have to go to close the hiring gaps.

65% of Racine residents are white, but 76% of city staff members are white.

11% of Racine residents are black, but 22% of the city's staff members are black.

11% of Racine residents are Hispanic, but 14% of city staff members are Hispanic.