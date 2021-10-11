City government adopts equity ordinance; commits itself to diversifying workforce

RACINE — We’ve talked a lot about equity, but it’s time we put our money where our mouth is. Those were the thoughts of Alderman Jason Meekma as he introduced Ordinance 0014-21: Commitment to Equity, which will make investments to remove the barriers to a diversified city workforce.
The city’s commitment to equity also created a new position in the city workforce to ensure the goals of the ordinance were being carried out. The City Council voted 8-3 to adopt the ordinance, with Aldermen Jeffery Peterson, Henry Perez and Jeff Coe voting in opposition. Alderman Melissa Lemke was absent.
The equity ordinance noted that there are “historical legacies, structures, and systems that repeat patterns of exclusion” that make the adoption of such an ordinance necessary. The ordinance further outlined the intentionality on the part of the city and all of its departments to diversify the workforce.
Racial makeup
One of the long-term goals of the city is to have a workforce that better reflects the diversity of the city itself.
Preliminary data captured at the beginning of 2021 by the city demonstrates the distance the city will have to go to close the hiring gaps.
While approximately 22% of the city’s population is black, only 11% of city staff is black. At the time the data was captured, only 78 of the city’s 700 or so employees were black. Of those 78 black employees, only 14 were female.
The city’s Hispanic population is approximately 14%, and the city’s data showed 79 Hispanic employees in the workforce, which is approximately 11%.
In early 2021, there were 27 Hispanic females and 52 Hispanic males in the city’s workforce. By contrast, the city employed 128 white women and 407 white men in early 2021, making up approximately 76% of the workforce.
The preliminary information was not broken down by department to indicate what percentages of each department were diversified. That information may be released at a later date.
Social equity officer
The ordinance includes the creation of a permanent social equity officer.
The social equity officer will work in partnership with the mayor’s office and human resources to plan, monitor and evaluate the city’s efforts to establish racial equity.
Alderman Edwin Santiago, who sits on the Affirmative Action Human Rights Committee, has spoken about the challenges they see in their efforts to diversify the city workforce.
One of those challenges is the ability to gather information, he said. Who applied for a certain job? Who was hired? Who was declined and for what reason?
The social equity officer will examine the barriers to employment that communities of color experience and then make recommendations for eliminating those barriers.
There are also issues of who gets promoted and who doesn’t. The equity officer will examine what training or education people of color might need in order to be promoted.
Additionally, the equity officer will work to diversity the city’s boards, commissions and authorities.
Codified positions
Everyone on the council supported the ordinance in principle. However, three voted against it, in large part due to the inclusion of a social equity officer who would work in the mayor’s office.
Coe said he believed the ordinance was important but could not support adding another position to the mayor’s office. He said it seemed as though the position was a function of human resources and should be in that office.
Peterson agreed. He questioned the need to add the position to an ordinance and added his opinion that putting the position in the mayor’s office made it a political position, which he did not think was a good idea.
Peterson attempted to add an amendment that would have moved the position to HR, but the amendment did not garner the support of the council.
John Tate II, the president of the council, spoke in favor of keeping the ordinance as presented.
He explained the challenges that come with addressing racial inequity will take time. By codifying the position of social equity officer, the position will be protected and funded.
Meekma, too, spoke out against what he saw as an attempt to hide the position away in HR in order to “take away the essence” of what they were trying to accomplish.
He called it “an insult to the work that needs to be done.”
Next step
There are still a number of steps that must be completed before a social equity officer is hired.
The matter will have to be picked up by the Finance and Personnel Committee in order to determine pay grades.
According to SimplyHired, the average pay for a social equity officer is around $62,000 per year. However, the competition may drive that price up.
As was noted in the meeting, the city will be competing with other municipalities looking to diversity its workforce.