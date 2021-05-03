City extends incentives package to company redeveloping Horlick complex

This is similar to the development deal with The Main Attraction LLC, which is converting the abandoned Zahn’s Department Store into a chic, boutique hotel on Monument Square.

Lastly, the city will create a developer-funded TID with a maximum total incentive up to $12 million.

How does this work?

The city is not giving the developer $12 million.

The TID earns money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created. As the property value increases due to the development, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside.

Every TID is different. In this case, up to $12 million from the TID will be returned to the developer to help fund the project.

The rest of the development costs will be financed by the developer.