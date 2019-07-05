RACINE — Amy Connolly, who has been Racine’s director of city development since May 2016, is taking a new job in Fort Worth, Texas, and will be leaving her current post at the beginning of August, the city confirmed on Friday.
In her resignation letter, dated July 5, Connolly mentioned having “mixed emotions” about leaving.
“My family's time in Racine has been wonderful … we couldn't believe how lucky we were to live two blocks from Lake Michigan and a great trail system and close to a beautiful, historic downtown,” she wrote. “We have come a long way since 2016 in working through economic development issues and serving our city with great customer service.”
Connolly’s departure comes at a time when her department is undergoing shifts in title and focus.
The city’s Housing and Community Development division is in the process of being rebranded as “Neighborhood Services,” a change that Connolly hoped would help “build up our neighborhoods” through overarching economic development and making it easier for city residents improve their homes — goals that have constantly been on Connolly’s radar.
Connolly led the effort to establish the city’s White Box Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to those looking to establish or grow businesses in buildings that are more than 50 years old, primarily Downtown. That program, since being approved in early 2017, has helped approximately 20 businesses including The Maple Table, Main Street Bakery and the soon-to-open Orange Threat Collection.
She also has been instrumental in Build Up Racine, an initiative that kicked off in October 2017 that looks to use economic development to improve current city residents’ quality of life.
“Amy has be a great asset to the City of Racine and will certainly be missed,” Shannon Powell, the city's communications director, said in a statement. “It sounds like she has amazing opportunity with the City of Fort Worth that she can’t pass up. While it is sad to see her go, we wish her and her family the best, and know she will serve her new community well.”
Connolly came to Racine from Tinley Park, Ill., a southwest Chicago suburb of about 57,000 people, where she served as planning director.
Connolly, a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners, completed her graduate and undergraduate studies at Kansas State University and had tallied more than 20 years of experience in Michigan and Illinois before coming to Racine.
City Hall turnover
Connolly's resignation came two weeks after Timothy Thompkins retired in mid-June; Thompkins was hired as the city’s affirmative action officer in 2011 before becoming the head of human resources.
Thompkins and Connolly are now the second and third department heads to leave since March, when Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen retired. Yehlen's replacement has not yet been named.
And City Administrator Jim Palenick, who was hired in March 2017, could be leaving too. He is one of two finalists for a city manager position in Columbia, Missouri, and is scheduled to interview in Columbia next week.
"As an organization, you never want to lose good people," Powell said. "However, whether it is because of retirement or someone moving on to careers elsewhere, we really look at filling positions as an opportunity. It is a chance for us evaluate the needs of the organization and the role of vacant positions in meeting those needs. It affords us the ability to make sure the job responsibilities are aligned strategically with our mission, vision, and values."
Despite the trio of departures, Powell remains positive about the near-future operations of city government.
"We remain on schedule to fill the commissioner of public works position, and will establish a plan for others as those transitions take place," he said in an email Friday evening. "There is a lot happening in Racine right now, and we certainly believe we will be able to market opportunities to work for the city in a way that will attract great talent."
There is a naval saying about sinking ships. Rats abandon a sinking ship. First Jim Palenick announces his intentions to vacate the city of Racine and now Amy Connolly. The city of Racine is under investigation for fraud of public funds. Ask Mayor Mason or city attorney Scott Letteney why they don't support or want an open city checkbook for the public to view.
