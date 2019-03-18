RACINE — Cornerstone Pavers, which found itself in hot water over the Highway MM project, has been rejected by the City of Racine in its application to be listed as a prequalified contractor for city projects.
City Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen shared a copy of the prequalification form contractors must fill out once a year before submitting bids for city projects. One segment asks the contractor to list projects that have not been completed on time.
Yehlen said that Cornerstone had listed 13 projects in the section, some of which were within the City of Racine, and that was the basis for the company’s application to be denied.
Cornerstone, which is based in Caledonia, has already filed an appeal with the city, which should be reviewed within 30 days of submission by the city’s purchasing agent, Kathy Kasper. As of Friday, it was unclear when a decision will be made on Cornerstone’s appeal.
Yehlen said Kasper will review the bigger picture of those delayed projects, including mitigating factors, which were not included on the initial application.
At Tuesday’s Public Works and Services Committee meeting, Cornerstone owner Chris Cape suggested that another issue was behind the city’s decision — the ongoing construction on county Highway MM, a state Department of Transportation project.
‘Thrown under the bus’
Cape told the committee that the biggest delay for the MM project, from May 17 to Nov. 9, was caused by AT&T. Cape later told The Journal Times that Cornerstone was not given the “all clear” by AT&T until Dec. 12. He showed the committee a schedule for the project with delays caused by the telecom company marked in blue.
“To say we’ve been thrown under the bus is an understatement,” Cape told the committee.
Cape has made similar comments regarding AT&T previously, along with claims about delays caused by weather, which County Executive Jonathan Delagrave did not find convincing.
“If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again,” Delagrave said.
Cape admitted before the committee on Tuesday that the company has had delays on previous city projects, which he said were caused by issues with utilities and subcontractors. Cape said those issues were addressed in 2016.
“We fixed those problems and all our projects have come in on time,” he said.
Earlier Tuesday, the committee approved a final payment to Cornerstone for a project that had been completed. Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District asked if it had been completed on time; Assistant Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said that it had.
“Mr. Yehlen’s determination does not consider the fact that Cornerstone does a large amount of work and completes the vast majority of its 15 to 19 projects a year ahead of schedule,” Cape told The Journal Times on Friday. “Some of the projects cited are delayed by only days, and others are delayed by utilities and other delays not the fault of Cornerstone.”
Cape also pointed out that Cornerstone’s two newest bids for city projects combined came in $80,000 lower than the second-lowest bids, right after the committee had discussed installation of new light poles.
“You talk about light poles and things like that — well here’s $80,000 potentially to help the city out in savings,” said Cape.
At Tuesday’s committee meeting, Steve Buffalo, chief of staff for Engineers Local 139 and a member of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, read from a letter WBTC sent to Kasper in support of Cornerstone’s appeal. He and Cape argued the company hires local tradesmen, 60 to 70 percent of whom are minorities, and pays union wages.
“Refusing to prequalify this local business, particular in light of the lack of reasons (and) fact-based analysis will negatively affect not only Cornerstone, but many hard working trades people in the city,” Buffalo read.
Ultimately the DOT will decide which delays were and were not excusable and how much blame for the Highway MM project will be laid on Cornerstone.
In the meantime, the committee decided to defer on making a decision on the 2019 projects Cornerstone bid upon until Kasper has made a decision on the appeal.
Their license to operate should be pulled!
Will the MM project ever be completed? It's been a long time.
Here's the problem; 1 Aw poop wipes out 1000 attaboys. Cornerstone has too many aw poop. Of course they blame everyone else. But the fact is they have projects in Kenosha, Oak Creek and South Milwaukee they were late on too!
Now we get to suffer another 6 months on the MM project. I would like to see the State fire them and a real contractor come in and finish it in a timely manner.
“If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again.” -Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. Couldn't Agree More!
