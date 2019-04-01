RACINE — The City of Racine’s purchasing agent, Kathy Kasper, has upheld the Department of Public Works’ decision to designate Cornerstone Pavers as unqualified for city projects.
Cornerstone manager Christopher Cape wholeheartedly disagrees with that designation.
“We are absolutely qualified,” Cape said.
In her memorandum to the City Council, Kasper laid out her key findings:
- Inability to complete work per schedule or contract terms.
- Pattern of inferring that delays are caused by subcontractors.
- Argumentative behavior with contract holders regarding project questions/concerns.
Kasper wrote that she also was concerned with the number of projects that Cornerstone was slated to do in 2019 and that it had hired a new supervisor and project manager, implying concern about the company’s ability to complete city projects as well.
Cape touted the experience of both the newly assigned project manager and Cornerstone’s new concrete superintendent.
“Cornerstone has the capacity and capability to timely complete its current and additional City of Racine projects,” he stated.
Kasper also noted that Cornerstone was fined $400 for noncompliance with the Racine First program on two City of Racine contracts in 2015 and 2016. In a 2017 contract, Amy Cape’s time and pay was recorded to meet the minimum of the program, though no fine was levied. The City went on to hire Cornerstone for projects in 2018.
Now-retired Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen told the Journal Times that he had designated Cornerstone as unqualified due to the number of late projects reported on the company’s application.
Christopher Cape said he believes the city’s classification of Cornerstone as unqualified is either politically motivated or driven by delays in the Racine County Highway MM project that he claims are the fault of others.
Cape came to this conclusion as he said Cornerstone has completed all City of Racine street work on time, without any disputes, since 2016 and has been classified as qualified since then. Because, he says, it has been well-documented that delays on the MM project were not caused by Cornerstone, Cape hopes that the city will reconsider and approved Cornerstone as a qualified contractor.
“It is illogical for the City to retroactively determine now that Cornerstone is unqualified based on previous projects,” Cape stated.
Because the company decided to appeal the process, it was allowed to submit bids for two projects in 2019: A repaving project on the north side and phase two of reconstruction on Three Mile Road.
Now that Kasper has upheld Yehlen’s decision, the projects are expected to go to the second-lowest bidders, Milwaukee General Construction and LaLonde Contractors. The projects are expected to go before the Public Works and Services Committee, which is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 9 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 303.
Cape noted that awarding the projects to the second-lowest bidders will cost the city $82,000.
Findings and Concerns
In the appeal process, Cornerstone provided Kasper with details on the mitigating circumstances behind the projects that had come in behind schedule. Kasper then contacted the projects’ governing bodies — either the Wisconsin Department of Transportation or municipalities — to get their comments on the delays.
In Kasper’s full analysis of the appeal, most of the feedback from the hiring entities pertains to delays. Some of the respondents supported Cornerstone’s statements that the delays were caused by elements outside the company’s control. Some entities, including the City of Racine, commended the quality of Cornerstone’s work in spite of the delays.
However, some gave fairly strong negative feedback, including Racine County regarding the Highway MM project. A City of Racine respondent said that Cornerstone was “probably the worst contract I have ever had,” pertaining to a 2015 project that included Sixth Street, Marquette Street and Taylor Avenue. That respondent also said “questions were answered but not adhered to,” and “there were more gaps than actual work.”
Cornerstone said the delays were caused by utility work and sewer redesign. The city has hired Cornerstone multiple times since that project.
One of Kasper’s findings was that Cornerstone blamed subcontractors for the delays, stating, “hiring and managing qualified and able subcontractors is the sole responsibility of the general contractor.”
Cape said that Cornerstone has not faulted its subcontractors for untimely performance since 2016, and has completed every street project in the City of Racine since then in a timely fashion.
The third finding was “argumentative behavior with contract holders regarding project questions/concerns.” A few respondents stated they had difficulty working with project managers but the biggest red flag is the scathing review from the City of Cudahy about working with Cornerstone in 2015.
Cudahy claims Cornerstone crushed the pavement “and there it sat for weeks.” Cudahy also claims Cornerstone repurposed the crushed concrete for a contract at General Mitchell International Airport and “then replaced the material from our job with material that did not pass State specifications that was rejected by MKE.” Cudahy also claims that public-works employees had to finish the job because there were “large dropoffs along the new sidewalk.”
Cape stated that Cudahy’s claims regarding the crushed pavement are “absolutely false.”
According to Cape, Cornerstone recycled existing concrete pavement at the site of the Cudahy project into gravel base to be used on that project. But because there was already existing gravel base at the site of the project, in addition to the recycled pavement, there was an excess of base material that was hauled off-site. Cape claims the hauling away of this material was approved by the City of Cudahy and was required of Cornerstone through its contract.
Caped added that all materials used in the Cudahy project were approved and accepted by the city and of “extremely high quality.”
In response to assertions that Conerstone’s project managers were argumentative, Cape said Cornerstone has taken immediate action any time the City of Racine has expressed questions or concerns.
“Cornerstone recently assigned a new project manager to City of Racine projects to accommodate the City’s recently expressed concerns,” Cape stated. “The new project manager was born and raised in Racine and has an established reputation of being considerate and cooperative.”
Cornerstone stated Cudahy caused the delays by “adding electrical conduit for future light poles that were not part of the contract.”
Ho hum, I'm sure this will turn into yet another lawsuit against the City of Racine. City Hall just loves settling matters out of court and paying out hundreds and thousands of dollars at taxpayer expense. Nothing to see here folks, move along. Thanks Mr. Mayor and City Attorney for great work!
