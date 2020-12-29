City denies permit application for Splash and Dash polar plunge; event still on with remote runners Jan. 1

RACINE — The Splash and Dash polar plunge, like many events and activities in 2020, will look a little different on Friday.

In previous years, the “Dash” 5K run/walk started at Kids Cove and then moved to Racine’s North Beach for the “Splash” polar plunge portion. This year, the 5K will be virtual and will feature remote runners only.

These modifications are because the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department denied the Splash and Dash permit application due to the revised Safer Racine Ordinance. The revised ordinance does not allow mass gatherings/special events at public venues, which includes North Beach, in the hopes of preventing further spread of COVID-19.

“The staff of Racine PRCS has been a great supporter of the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge and while disappointed, we understand why they were unable to grant the permit,” Splash and Dash Racine said in a Facebook post.