City denies permit application for Splash and Dash polar plunge; event still on with remote runners Jan. 1

RACINE — The Splash and Dash polar plunge, like many events and activities in 2020, will look a little different on Friday.
In previous years, the “Dash” 5K run/walk started at Kids Cove and then moved to Racine’s North Beach for the “Splash” polar plunge portion. This year, the 5K will be virtual and will feature remote runners only.
These modifications are because the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department denied the Splash and Dash permit application due to the revised Safer Racine Ordinance. The revised ordinance does not allow mass gatherings/special events at public venues, which includes North Beach, in the hopes of preventing further spread of COVID-19.
“The staff of Racine PRCS has been a great supporter of the Splash and Dash Polar Plunge and while disappointed, we understand why they were unable to grant the permit,” Splash and Dash Racine said in a Facebook post.
That doesn’t mean no one will be entering Lake Michigan’s frigid waters in the first hours of 2021. “I’m pretty sure I don’t need a permit to go swimming on 01/01/2021 at noon by myself,” one person commented on the Facebook post.
Supporting community
The Splash and Dash Foundation is a registered 501©(3) and has raised nearly $250,000 for local charities over the last 30 years. The organization is still asking for support during the pandemic.
Donors can send money directly to the Racine County Food Bank, HALO or the Hospitality Center. Donations can also be sent to the Splash and Dash Foundation and the contributions will be distributed equally among the listed charities. Checks should be payable to Splash and Dash Foundation.
The organization’s mailing address is 8348 Corporate Drive, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.
For questions, contact Jason Greenwood at info@splashanddashracine.com or 262-886-4170.