City declines to budge on Capitol-Park Theater demolition — even after Minnesota firm makes last-minute proposal

RACINE — A last-ditch effort to save the Capitol-Park Theater was underway in the days leading up to Tuesday, when demolition began. A real estate development firm, specializing in historic properties, emerged with a plan in hand.
Paul Warshauer of Grand Venues, Inc., in Sleepy Eye, Minn., submitted a proposal that could have put a moratorium on the raze order for 60 days in order to organize interested parties into a body that could manage the renovation.
The proposal failed.
“The bottom line is that we came to the party too late,” Warshauer said. “I have a hunch that, a month earlier, and it would have been a different conversation.”
The city has repeatedly asserted that it doesn’t believe the 1928 theater is structurally sound and could collapse, a danger for which the city is liable; preservationists, citing two private reviews of the structure, claim the city has exaggerated the risk.
“We would have loved for there to be a viable, last-minute proposal to preserve the building,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “Unfortunately, the proposal that was presented was not well-developed nor would it be able to overcome the immediate safety concerns of the city.”
According to Mason’s chief of staff, Shannon Powell, the conclusion to not try and stop demolition was reached following a Monday meeting involving Powell, Mason, Director of City Development Bill Bowers, Interim City Administrator Kathleen Fischer and Building Inspector Ken Plaski.
Out of time
Grande Venues, Inc. is a company that, according to its website, has been responsible for saving more than a dozen historic theaters, along with some hotels and warehouses, across the country over the last 20 years.
Warshauer said he heard about the Capitol-Park Theater because Grande Venues is always on the lookout for new properties. Because he specializes in historic properties, Warshauer understands the need to “save these properties in a way that both answers fiscal concerns and artistic concerns.”
All along, the city has raised doubts the group of passionate citizens could raise the $9 million to $10 million needed for renovation. A GoFundMe crowdfunding effort that kicked off on Jan. 22 with a goal of $125,000 had raised less than $1,000 as of Tuesday.
Warshauer said that “the trick is to create a solid business plan that talks about the marriage between the not-for-profit entity and a for-profit LLC.”
This philosophy was mirrored in the plan for saving the Capitol-Park Theater that Warshauer submitted to the city. Warshauer spoke on the phone to various city leaders, including Bowers and Alderman Trevor Jung.
He said the city treated the proposal seriously but time had run out.
Warhauser said that Grande Venues’ success is that it works not only with the artists and passionate community members but also business people, bankers, lawyers and architects.
He said he doesn’t fault the city for doing what they felt they had to do.
“This was a loss for everyone, particularly West Racine,” Warshauer said.
What will be in that spot now? An empty lot.
“It was avoidable,” he said.
Warshauer concluded with a question: “Are there any other historic theaters left in Racine?”
Incomplete ‘Hail Mary pass’
Jung, whose aldermanic district includes the Capitol-Park Theater, has been working with the West Racine Alliance and Preservation Racine as they tried to save the project.
“This was our Hail Mary pass,” Jung said of Grand Venues’ proposal.
Jung was in contact with Warshauer in the final days of theater, talking about the possibility of a moratorium on the raze order. Jung said, in reference to the raze order, he feared there really was not much that could be done; however, he wanted to make sure all potential options had been exhausted.
He agreed to contact Mason about the possibility of reviewing the plan submitted by Warshauer and obtaining a moratorium on the raze order.
Meanwhile, the wrecker was parked in front of the theater.
“I would just say it was wonderful to see a neighborhood organization rally around something that inspires them to get involved in their community,” Jung said.
Since there are a number of historic buildings in West Racine and across the city, Jung expressed hope the momentum continues.