RACINE — City officials are debating permitting glass mugs in parks, paving the way for beer festivals and pop-up beer gardens planned for this summer.
The city’s ordinances currently ban glassware in public parks and other public spaces to avoid having broken glass on the ground. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee, City Administrator Jim Palenick said a proposed change would, very specifically, allow city-sanctioned beer gardens and craft beer festivals to offer commemorative glass mugs.
“Obviously people aren’t looking to break that glass,” said Palenick. “With what you have to pay for the container, people are definitely not trying to break it.”
John and Sharon Martinoff of the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps spoke before the committee. The organization is considering relocating the Great Lakes Brew Fest to Festival Hall, where the event initiated, but no final decision has been made.
They said the event had some issues with broken glass in the beginning but has worked out systems to help patrons store or hang glasses around their necks and for quickly cleaning up broken mugs.
The committee voted to send the motion to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The next step would be for the City Attorney’s Office to write the amended ordinance, which would go through another round of approvals from the committee and the full council. Final approval may not happen until April.
Parks Department Director Tom Molbeck said his department is still in the early planning phases for the pop-up beer gardens next summer.
Molbeck said he would like to see beer gardens at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.; Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St.; and Lincoln Park, 2200 Domanik Drive. But that, he said, is contingent on feedback from whichever contractor the city decides to work with to organize and run the events. The department is finalizing a request for proposals to find a vendor to partner with on the project.
Pop-up beer gardens have proven to be popular amenities at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville and at Smolenski Park in Mount Pleasant, as has a permanent seasonal beer garden at Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.
This is just another sad reminder how disfunctional city government is. Really, we have nothing better to talk about? Enough of the nonsense. Of course they should allow glass. I agree, did we get to the bottom (pardon the pun) of why the fire department abandoned their jobs and the woman who was at the bottom of lake michigan. She'd still be there if it wasn't for the other agencies who came later.
Red cups! If they're good enough for the kids they're good enough for us.
A guy was arrested for his 4th dui, and a police was arraigned on dui charges. I have a new slogan for the County - " Racine, Let's Have Fun and Drink and Drive!" Wait until someone at these events kills someone driving home.
Of course....people keep the glasses,.... less trash...this is a no brainer!!
Look at Shieldy, encouraging DUI.
Now Shield can bring his Glass Meth Pipe while he Shakes his Dissatisfied Face at every Black person he meets...
Thank God there are no other issues to discuss. Anyone figure out why RFD left a woman in her car in Lake Michigan yet?
Sounds like we need a $100k study on the subject!
.....Yep.....$100K and a couple of years to vote on it. LMAO
