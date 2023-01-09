City creates mini-grant opportunity for nonprofits

RACINE — Local nonprofits with an idea for addressing an unmet need in the city, which could be implemented if they just have some funding, now have a grant opportunity through the city.

The Community Development Block Grant Advisory board has approved $350,000 in ARPA funds to establish the GROW Racine mini-grants that will provide $10,000—$25,000 in funding per project.

The application process opened Wednesday and will close on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The grants were described as “funding to provide one-time, quick turnaround, financial support for eligible nonprofits that make a positive impact on the community in an area of demonstrated ‘unmet need.’”

Projects that will be prioritized for funding include those that reduce disparities, support and/or empower historically marginalized or excluded residents and/or those that improve or enhance amenities in the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization and Enhancement Districts.

Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement his office remains committed to supporting programs that build a “safe and healthy community with a strong middle class.”

“Nonprofits are an important part of that commitment,” he stated. “They help make the fabric of the city stronger and increase opportunity for all.”

“Racine is fortunate to have dedicated organizations working to improve our community. This program is our way of supporting and recognizing your efforts to meet unmet needs.”

Vicky Selkowe, the Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships manager, added the mini-grants will provide “flexible funding with a simple but competitive process.”

“We know our nonprofit partners have both the knowledge of our community’s unmet needs, and the expertise and creativity to address them,” she stated. “We are excited to see the creative and impactful proposals our nonprofit community will come up with.”

Applications will be reviewed through a competitive process led by a team of city staff. Projects recommended for approval will be directed to the CDBG Advisory Board, and then to the Racine City Council for final approval. Proposals should be approved by the end of February or early March 2023.

Local nonprofits interested in applying with questions about the grants are invited to join an online information session hosted by city staff at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Registration is required.

Go to growracine.org/grow-racine-mini-grants to apply.

