City, county, Ascension decline to share local COVID-19 hospitalization data

RACINE — Although statewide data is available on how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19, it remains functionally impossible to find out how many people locally are hospitalized with the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that 9.3% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state have at some point been hospitalized. That's 4,327 hospitalizations out of 46,917 cumulative positive cases, as of Friday.
Hospitalization data shows 187 COVID patients being treated in Wisconsin hospitals currently out of 9,688 active cases — a current hospitalization rate of 1.9%. That number matches the state's current death rate of 1.9%, with 878 statewide deaths out of 46,917 total confirmed cases so far.
But The Journal Times has not been able to obtain current hospitalization data for any medical facility in Racine County.
City and county staff said that data could only be provided by hospitals. But Ascension Health — which operates the county's largest medical facility, Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St. — declined to share the data.
Ascension deferred to the DHS website for statewide and regional hospital capabilities data. But that website doesn't have local numbers with that much specificity. It only shows cumulative case counts for whole counties and the statewide hospitalization rate.
Racine County has the third-highest positive rate per capita in the state, with 1,452 cases per 100,000 residents, behind only Milwaukee County with 1,838 cases per 100,000 residents. Brown County is in a close third with 1,420 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Kenosha County with 1,308 cases per 100,000.
But that number is based on the total number who have tested positive since March, not the number who are currently positive.
Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed hospitalization data from its website, but the numbers were restored this week following public outcry.
Shared resources, incomplete data
Mark Schaaf, the county's communications and media relations director, said in an email that some patients from Racine County are hospitalized at facilities outside the county, and that some patients who reside outside the county are hospitalized at facilities here.
The city's hospitalization numbers come through contact tracing efforts, not from hospitals directly. As of July 17, at least 165 residents from the Racine Public Health Department's jurisdiction (which, in addition to the city, includes the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point) have been hospitalized at some point from COVID-19, according to that data.
The count of 165 makes a hospitalization rate of 10.2% out of 1,614 total cases since they started being tracked here in March. But it's unclear how many of those hospitalized cases are current. Within Racine County, 69 people have died, 27 of whom were within the Racine Public Health Department's jurisdiction.
"The hospital systems do not inform this department (the City of Racine Public Health Department) on how many individuals who are City of Racine residents and COVID-19 positive within their inpatient facilities," Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in an email.
Still some extra capacity
What appears clear is that hospitals in Wisconsin are not overwhelmed at the moment, but they could be if a spike in cases arrives.
According to DHS data, 22% of hospital beds are available statewide. But in the state's southeast region, which includes nine counties that have been among the hardest hit in the state (including Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee), only 13% of beds are available.
There is more space, relatively speaking, in this region's intensive care units. Statewide, 19% of people with active COVID cases are in ICUs. Fourteen percent of people in the southeast region with active COVID cases are in ICUs.
There are still more than enough ventilators, at least for the time being. The state has a supply of 1,665 ventilators, with 247 patients currently "receiving mechanical ventilation," according to state data. In the southeast region there are 599 total ventilators available, with 124 patients (more than half of the state's total) currently placed on ventilators.
Eric Johnson and Lauren Henning contributed to this report.
