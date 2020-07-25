City, county, Ascension decline to share local COVID-19 hospitalization data

The count of 165 makes a hospitalization rate of 10.2% out of 1,614 total cases since they started being tracked here in March. But it's unclear how many of those hospitalized cases are current. Within Racine County, 69 people have died, 27 of whom were within the Racine Public Health Department's jurisdiction.

"The hospital systems do not inform this department (the City of Racine Public Health Department) on how many individuals who are City of Racine residents and COVID-19 positive within their inpatient facilities," Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in an email.

Still some extra capacity

What appears clear is that hospitals in Wisconsin are not overwhelmed at the moment, but they could be if a spike in cases arrives.

According to DHS data, 22% of hospital beds are available statewide. But in the state's southeast region, which includes nine counties that have been among the hardest hit in the state (including Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee), only 13% of beds are available.